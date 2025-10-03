The Torah portion of Bereishit introduces us to Cain and Abel, the first children born to Adam and Eve. In what was the first case of sibling rivalry in history, Cain grew jealous of Abel and killed him—though some sources say he later repented. Read on for 12 facts about these protagonists from the dawn of humankind.

1. They Were the First Humans to Be Born Cain and Abel were the very first children born to Adam and Eve—and in fact, the first humans ever born. The Talmud teaches that Cain, the firstborn, entered the world on the sixth day of Creation, the very same day that Adam and Eve were created. (Before the sin of the Tree of Knowledge, pregnancy and birth happened on a much faster timeline than they do today.) Read: The Story of Cain and Abel

2. They Married Their Twin Sisters Cain was born with a twin sister, and Abel was born with two triplet sisters. With no other humans in existence, they each married their twins. While such marriages are forbidden today by Torah law, at that time G‑d allowed it as a kindness to ensure that humanity could continue. Read: Whom Did Cain and Abel Marry?

3. They Chose Different Professions As they grew, Cain and Abel chose very different paths. Cain became a farmer, working the land. Abel, remembering that the earth had been cursed after his parents’ sin (the Sin of the Tree of Knowledge), was reluctant to do so. Instead, he became a shepherd. Some commentaries explain that these choices reflected two worldviews: Cain saw life mainly in terms of acquiring worldly possessions, symbolized by working the land. Abel, on the other hand, realized that there was more to life than material success. By herding sheep, he could spend time in quiet solitude and contemplation, connecting with his Creator.

4. Their Names Point to Their Perspectives Even their names hint at their different outlooks. Kayin (Cain) comes from the Hebrew word kinyan, meaning “acquisition,” reflecting his focus on acquiring physical assets. Hevel (Abel) means “vanity,” hinting at his perspective that without G‑dliness, the world has no inherent value.

5. They Both Brought Sacrifices—But With Different Intentions One day, the brothers decided to bring an offering to G‑d. Cain offered flax, a prestigious plant, but the stalks he chose were of inferior quality. Abel brought sheep, a simpler category than cattle, but he chose the very best ones. Recognizing Abel’s sincerity, G‑d sent a heavenly fire to consume his offering, but Cain’s was ignored. Fun fact: If you spell out the letters of the Hebrew word for sacrifice, korban (kuf, reish, bet, nun), the final letters of those words spell pishtan, flax—the offering Cain brought. But pishtan is spelled from the final letters of korban, not the first letters, hinting that it was a lackadaisical sacrifice. Read: What Is the Point of Animal Sacrifices?

6. Their Sacrifices Explain Shatnez One of the 613 mitzvot is the prohibition of wearing shatnez—clothing made of both wool and linen. The Midrash explains that this mitzvah stems from Cain and Abel’s offerings: Cain brought flax (linen), while Abel brought sheep (wool). G‑d decreed that the two should never be mixed, saying, “It is not fitting for the sacrifice of the sinner to mix with the sacrifice of the righteous.” In this light, perhaps avoiding shatnez reminds us to forgive and forget, especially with our loved ones—in contrast to the story of Cain and Abel. Read: What Is Shatnez?

7. Cain Murdered His Brother Jealous of his brother, Cain quarreled with Abel, seeking a pretext to kill him. The Midrash gives various possibilities as to what they argued about: how to divide the world between them; who would marry Abel’s second twin sister; or whether G‑d punishes the wicked. Whatever the case, the results were tragic: Cain killed Abel—the very first murder in human history. Read: Why Did Cain Kill Abel?

8. Adam and Eve Learned Burial From a Crow Adam and Eve were devastated by their son’s death. Having never seen death before, they didn’t know what to do with Abel’s body. According to the Midrash, G‑d arranged for them to see a crow bury its dead companion in the ground, which taught them how to bury their son. According to other traditions, Abel was buried by Cain, or by the animals and birds. Read: Why You Should Bury Your Loved One the Jewish Way

9. Cain Was Cursed When G‑d asked Cain where his brother was, Cain feigned ignorance, famously replying, “Am I my brother’s keeper?” G‑d proceeded to curse Cain: the ground would no longer yield abundant produce for him, and he would wander the earth without rest, destined to be killed himself one day.

10. He Was Given Protection When Cain voiced his fears that wild animals would kill him during his wanderings, G‑d gave him a protective sign. The Torah doesn’t say what it was, but commentaries suggest various possibilities: his Divine image was restored; a letter of G‑d’s sacred Name was inscribed on his forehead; or the dog Abel used to guard his sheep was sent to accompany him.

11. His Descendant Accidentally Killed Him Eventually, Cain’s punishment came full circle. His descendant Lemech, who was blind, went hunting with his son Tubal Cain as his guide. Mistaking Cain for an animal in the distance, Tubal Cain told his father to shoot an arrow. In this way, Cain’s life was accidentally ended by his own descendant.