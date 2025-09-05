Jews remain connected to Torah, even while on the road. In fact, the Torah famously tells us in the Shema to study Torah “when you go on the way.” Of course, as our sages caution, don’t engage in something so deep that it distracts from the road and compromises safety. But the very act of bringing Torah into the journey not only fulfills the mitzvah of Torah study, it also serves as a source of protection.

Turning Travel Into a Mitzvah Mission The Rebbe often emphasized that travel should be infused with holiness and transformed into a “mitzvah mission.” A longstanding custom is to carry along money designated for charity at your destination, known as a shlichut mitzvah. In this way, wherever you go, the mitzvah accompanies you. Quoting the verse “From G‑d are a man’s steps established, and He desires his path,” the Rebbe explained that by infusing a journey with mitzvahs, you increase the likelihood of success and protection on your trip.

What to Keep in the Car The Rebbe advised that a prayer book (Siddur), Psalms (Tehillim) and Tanya should be kept in the car. The Rebbe even requested that this directive be publicized so that others may benefit from it as well. The Rebbe added that it’s ideal to also have some booklets on Judaism in the local language. These can be shared with people you meet along the way, which gives you an opportunity to inspire others. When stopping to rest during a trip, the Rebbe suggested reciting a chapter of Psalms or learning a few lines from one of your Torah books. In this way, the journey itself becomes a mitzvah. And as the Torah assures us: “Those engaged in a mitzvah are protected in their going and in their return.” Although the Rebbe did not specifically mention keeping a Chumash in the car, many people keep a complete Chitas set (Chumash, Tehillim and Tanya) in their car, along with a charity box (pushke).