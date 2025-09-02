I avoided enrolling my children in Hebrew school for years. My own memories were filled with pressure, Hebrew drills, and never quite fitting in. I remember the hours I felt lost, stuck in a room full of repetition. As I recall, the teacher used to throw chalk, not out of playfulness, but out of frustration, because we weren’t paying attention.

We weren’t paying attention because we were bored. Maybe some of the other kids weren’t, but I always was. That’s what it’s like growing up as a neurodivergent, gifted kid. I probably could have learned everything quickly in the right environment, but I just couldn’t learn in that one.

But in the process of not wanting to learn the traditional way, I also missed out on something important: I never developed a routine around Jewish learning or a sense of wanting to be involved with the synagogue. I became demand-avoidant, and I avoided Judaism almost entirely throughout my childhood and most of my adult life.

So when it came time to decide how to raise my own children in the faith, I hesitated.

My father, (retired) Judge Richard Walters, was a conservative cantor for most of his life. His connection to Judaism was deeply personal and joyful. He attended Jewish day school and was training informally as a cantor even before his own bar mitzvah. I never had that. And I didn’t want his only grandchildren to grow up as disconnected as I had.

Despite living in a very religious neighborhood, my children didn’t have Jewish friends. They didn’t attend a Jewish day school and didn’t maintain friendships through synagogue. Like many kids who grew up during Covid, they’ve struggled with friendships in general. And because of the neurodivergence in our family, we didn’t necessarily model how to fit into a formal structure or make friendships in the traditional way.

They didn’t understand what Judaism had to do with their lives, and my own detachment didn’t help. My mother was sick during that time, and we lost what little rhythm we had. Holidays came and went; the calendar didn’t feel like ours anymore. I also struggled with many of the same issues as my children, and it disrupted our family routines. Our home didn’t follow a religious rhythm because we were just trying to survive.

Eventually, I felt like I had to try something, and the only thing I could think to do was enroll them in Hebrew school, despite all my reservations.

We started with a local synagogue. The staff genuinely cared. My son, who is autistic and has ADHD and giftedness (AuDHD), was placed in a small group with a learning specialist. They even tried to tailor the curriculum around his love of cooking and history. But it still felt rigid. Academic. Bar mitzvah-focused. He was bored, overwhelmed, and slowly shutting down.

My nine-year-old daughter hasn’t been formally tested, but she likely shares some of his tendencies. She’s a fast learner who struggles with boredom and often gets into trouble for “not paying attention” when she already understands everything. She does fine in school, but she found Hebrew school boring and fought me every single week about going.

We’re a neurodivergent family. We don’t thrive in formal systems with strict schedules and structured expectations. The synagogue meant well, and I respect their efforts. Their building is large, their staff is dedicated, and that kind of structure works for many families. But it just wasn’t a fit for us.

And it was expensive. So expensive that we had to ask my father to help pay for it, which was hard on everyone.

The Chabad school, JUDAH, run by Rabbi Levi and Fraida Raskin of Chabad of Aspen Hill, Maryland, wasn’t like that. The tuition was a lot more affordable, and the emotional cost was lower too—less time, less stress, less pressure. And somehow, the kids got more out of it.

JUDAH is different. It meets once a week and starts with kosher pizza. It’s built on joy, holidays, songs, and meaning—not pressure. My kids stopped fighting me about going. They started looking forward to it.

My kids are not easy to motivate. They don’t care much about competition or traditional achievement. Unless something taps into their special interests—art for my daughter and cooking for my son—they’re usually willing to walk away.

So when JUDAH gave out a small award and my daughter cleared space on her already full desk and gave it a place of honor, that said everything. She felt proud and she felt seen. That doesn’t happen often.

Rabbi Raskin and his wife genuinely care. Fraida is a speech pathologist who understands kids with unique needs, and Rabbi Raskin is the kind of rabbi who shows up. He visited me in the hospital during a difficult time. He checks in just to see how we’re doing. There is no hierarchy. No distance. Just care.

At the previous synagogue, my children felt accommodated. At JUDAH, they feel loved.

When I brought up my son’s bar mitzvah, Rabbi Raskin said it was perfectly fine to wait until he’s ready and to do something small, like a family luncheon or a trip. No pressure. No expectations. As someone who didn’t enjoy my own bat mitzvah because of the sensory overload, that was such a relief. I want my son’s experience to feel meaningful, not performative.

It’s not that JUDAH is only designed for neurodivergent kids. Far from it. There are plenty of children who attend who are more traditionally wired or come from very observant homes. But that’s what makes it so special. JUDAH is a true mixture. There is no segregation, no division between “typical” and “different.” Everyone is included. Everyone is loved.

And that tone starts at the top. The program is led by some truly wonderful teachers. They understand how to reach all kinds of children, whether they need flexibility, encouragement, structure, or just a warm smile and a slice of pizza. They create an environment where no one is asked to change who they are in order to belong.

And it wasn’t just the staff. Even the other families welcomed us. We’re from a secular background and my husband is not Jewish, but we were never treated as outsiders. Our neighborhood is more open than most, and we’ve felt welcomed by the synagogue attached to the nearby Jewish school. But the families connected to Chabad reached out on a different level. They invited us in. They made space for us.

Our family’s needs are different, and when we finally found something that met those needs, we wanted to share it in case someone else is out there struggling in the same quiet way we were.

JUDAH asked less of us, and gave us more: More joy. More connection. More belonging.

And not just for my children, but for me too.

I can still read Hebrew, but I’ve avoided traditional services for most of my adult life. Outside of attending the occasional bar or bat mitzvah, I’ve probably stepped into a sanctuary only a handful of times in the past few decades. I felt no connection to Judaism. I didn’t feel like it was mine.

But now I do.

JUDAH didn’t just reintroduce my children to Judaism. It gave me a way back in too, on my own terms, in a space that welcomed who we are.

If you’ve been unsure where your family fits in, especially if your kids are neurodivergent or your background is more secular, Chabad may be exactly what you didn’t know you were looking for.

It was for us.