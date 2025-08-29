A synagogue is not merely a venue that enables communal prayer with a minyan. It carries its own inherent sanctity, as a place set aside for holy matters, where the Divine Presence rests. Building a synagogue is therefore considered an important mitzvah. “They shall make Me a sanctuary, and I will dwell among them,” the Torah instructs. While this verse refers primarily to the construction of the Holy Temple or Tabernacle, our Sages explain that its message extends to synagogues as well. Such is the meaning of the prophet Ezekiel’s words, “I have been for them a small sanctuary,” which Rabbi Yitzchak interprets as referring to synagogues and study halls. Indeed, wherever 10 Jews reside, they are obligated to establish a place of prayer, which becomes a mikdash me’at—a “small sanctuary”—known as a beit knesset (synagogue). Since a synagogue contains inherent holiness, there are some important halachot to keep in mind when entering.

May I Eat or Drink in the Synagogue? Technically, one may not eat in a room that serves solely as a place of prayer. But today, most synagogues are built either as a beit midrash (a place for Torah study as well) or with the condition that the space can also be used for other communal holy purposes. So, in most synagogues, one may hold a mitzvah celebration with food or eat a snack to maintain energy for Torah study and prayer. That said, frivolous behavior remains prohibited. It should also be noted that not every communal celebration is technically considered a seudat mitzvah, and there are also still synagogues designated strictly for prayer alone, in which case any festive meal or kiddush should be held in a side room.

Can I Use the Synagogue as a Shortcut? A synagogue is a sacred place, set aside for prayer, Torah study, and serving G‑d. Because of its holiness, our Sages taught that it should not be treated like an ordinary building or used casually for one’s personal needs. For example, one may not enter a synagogue merely to take shelter from the sun or rain. Likewise, if someone wishes to enter only to call out to someone who is inside, they should first show respect for the sanctity of the place by reciting or studying a verse of Torah. If the person does not know how, they may ask a child to read to them, or, at the very least, pause briefly inside before calling to the friend. A synagogue also may not be used as a shortcut—for instance, entering through one door and leaving through another simply to save time on the way to one’s destination. If one has prayed or studied there, however, it is permitted to exit through a different door, even if that way is shorter.

Praying Without a Minyan Even when a minyan is not available, and one must pray alone, it is preferable to do so in a synagogue rather than at home. Since the synagogue is a place designated by the community for praising G‑d, prayers offered there are particularly cherished and accepted On High.

Facing Away From the Ark One should not sit with one’s back to the aron kodesh—the ark in which the Torah scrolls are kept. If it’s only temporary, however, such as to face the rabbi during his sermon, one may have one’s back to the ark, although whenever possible (and especially for any reason other than the sermon) it is best to avoid doing so even on a temporary basis.

Kissing a Child in Shul One should not kiss young children in the synagogue. A synagogue is a place where our love for G‑d should be at its strongest and most visible. To express love for someone else in that setting—even one’s own child—detracts from the singular devotion meant to be felt there. By refraining, we internalize and also demonstrate to others that nothing compares to our love of G‑d. At the same time, the prohibition does not extend to every form of kissing. A kiss given as a sign of respect or greeting is permitted. For example, in places where it is customary to greet an acquaintance with a kiss rather than a handshake, some authorities allow it, since it is understood as a cultural expression rather than a display of affection. Some write that a friendly kiss may be permitted, as long as it is not during the actual time of prayer. When it comes to children, however, the halachah is stricter. Kissing a child—whether one’s own or another’s—is generally considered an expression of love and therefore may not be done in the sanctuary itself. Some extend this even to older children. Note: One should avoid bringing children who will disturb the prayers to the synagogue.