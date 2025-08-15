When compiling a list of “remote” Chabad Houses, the first challenge is trying to determine what makes one Chabad House more remote than another. After all, everything is close to something, and sometimes physical remoteness may be less important than other isolating factors (such as bad roads, hostile borders, etc.). With that in mind, coupled with the understanding that there is a certain amount of editorial latitude, here is my list of 8 most isolated Chabad Houses in the world.

1. The Farthest Chabad House: Perth The home base of the Chabad Movement is undoubtedly the famous three-peaked building at 770 Eastern Parkway, where the Rebbe worked, prayed, taught, and led the Jewish world for four decades. At almost the opposite point on the globe lies Perth, Australia, home to the farthest Chabad House from Headquarters. Perched on the Western edge of the Australian continent, it’s a full five-hour flight from Sydney, making it extremely distant from pretty much anything Down Under. This Chabad House, led by Rabbi Shalom and Odeya White, serves the entire Western Australia. Read: 17 Facts About Australian Jews

2. The Frozen Chosen: Fairbanks, Alaska While Chabad put down permanent Alaskan roots in Anchorage in 1991, Chabad of Fairbanks—the northernmost Chabad center in the world—was founded in 2024. When Rabbi Heshy and Chani Wolf moved there, they were told that there were perhaps 80 Jews in the region. In under two years, they’ve made contact with more than double that amount. With midwinter temperatures dipping well below zero and nights lasting more than 20 hours, people get lonely, and finding community and connection at Chabad has become crucial to their well-being. The community contains a mix of rugged blue-collar workers—many involved in the shipping and trucking industries—and academics. In addition to Torah classes and prayer services, the community also meets regularly to cook kosher meals for people in need. Read: Northernmost Emissaries ‘Warm Up’ Jewish Life on Alaskan Frontier

3. In the Middle of the Jungle: Manaus, Brazil Nestled deep in the Amazon rainforest lies one of the most isolated communities in the world. Located where the Solimões and Negro rivers join to form the Amazon—inaccessible by roads—Manaus is the capital of the resource-rich Brazilian state of Amazonas. Having nurtured their community for nearly two decades amidst snakes, monkeys, and tropical rains, Rabbi Arieh and Devorah Leah Raichman have purchased two adjacent properties to serve as their Chabad House, with plans to build a gleaming new center in their place. Read: What It’s Like to Be a Rabbi in the Amazon Rainforest

4. Distant Utopia: Birobidjan There’s only one place in the world where Yiddish is an official language, and that’s the Jewish Autonomous Region, so far east that it’s technically not even Siberia. In the late 1920s, the Soviet government encouraged this remote region on the Chinese border as an alternative Zion, where working Jews from all over the world could freely settle and make an honest living working the land. It didn’t catch on for various reasons—its remoteness and harsh climate among them—and even among those Jews who did try to settle there, large numbers left a short time later. Today, Jewish life in Birobidjan is experiencing a renaissance under the leadership of Ephraim and Ida Kolpak. Ida’s parents direct the Chabad activities in Khabarovsk, the nearest community, a mere 3-hour drive through the snow. Under the Kolpaks, there are numerous opportunities for Torah study, Jewish celebrations, and connection for toddlers, seniors, and everyone in between.

5. Where Land Meets the Sea: Newfoundland In Newfoundland, an island on the northeastern tip of Canada, Rabbi Chanan and Tuba Chernitsky direct their Chabad center in St. John’s and serve isolated Jewish communities and individuals as far as Corner Brook on the opposite end of the island. There has been organized Jewish life in Newfoundland for more than 100 years, but very few of the Jews living there today are natives. Rather, they come from large Jewish communities in southern Canada, the United States, Israel, and elsewhere. The Chernitskys serve them—as well as Jewish university students—with monthly Shabbat services, holiday events, communal meals, and an array of children’s programs, including a Hebrew school. A most exciting development is that they are about to finish building their own mikvah, the only one for 900 miles around. Read: 9 Facts About the Jews of Canada

6. The Distant Garden: Kapa'a, Hawaii Located nearly 3,000 miles from California and 4,000 miles from Japan, Hawaii is quite literally in the middle of nowhere. There are currently five Chabad Houses in the archipelago, where Chabad was first founded by Rabbi Itchel and Perel Krasnjansky in 1987. Of all those Chabad Houses, the most distant is located on the lush island of Kaua'i, informally known as “the garden island.” Rabbi Michoel Goldman, who directs the center together with his wife, Zisel, says their organization is appropriately named Gani, “My Garden,” as they see their mission to transform the world from a chaotic jungle into a verdant garden. Their community is made up of locals, second-home owners, and timeshare visitors, some of whom have been visiting every year for generations—and of course, tourists. As the westernmost Jewish community in the world, they are often the last to do each mitzvah, the final shofar blow on Rosh Hashanah, the final candle-lighting to usher in the Shabbat queen, and the culminating Neilah on Yom Kippur.

7. On the Crucible of History: Mumbai Jewish life has a long history on the distant coast of India. The Bene Israel, then the Cochin Jews, and finally the Baghdadi Jews have all made their Jewish mark on its teeming streets. Chabad’s permanent presence in Mumbai began with Rabbi Gabi and Rivky Holtzberg, who founded a flourishing Chabad center that catered to locals, expats, tourists, and others. Their work—based out of a five-story building with everything from a synagogue to a kosher catering hall—was cut short when they and four guests were brutally murdered by Islamic terrorists in 2008. But the building was soon pulsating with Jewish life again, curated by Rabbi Israel and Chaya Kozlovsky, who have revived the community whose Jewish light refuses to be extinguished. Read: 16 Facts About the Jews of India