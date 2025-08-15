Lithuania might be a small country, but its Jewish community was one of the most important in all of Europe. Famous for their prominent yeshivahs and their dedication to Torah study, the Litvaks, as they were known, wore that name like a badge of honor. Read on for 15 facts about the Jews of Lithuania and their ongoing legacy.

1. They Share Their History with the Jews of Poland For over 200 years, Lithuania was united politically with Poland, and the two Jewish communities shared close cultural and religious ties. At the same time, Lithuania’s Jews developed their own distinct identity, different in many ways from their Polish brethren. Read: 15 Facts About the Jews of Poland

2. They Were Expelled—But Not for Long In 1495, Duke Alexander expelled all Jews from the Grand Duchy of Lithuania—influenced in part by the recent expulsions from Spain and Portugal. Thankfully, the exile didn’t last long, and just eight years later, Jews were invited back, reclaiming their jobs, businesses, and properties. Read: The Spanish Expulsion

3. They Suffered From the Chmielnicki Massacres The years 1648–1649 were a nightmare for Jews in Poland and Ukraine, as Bogdan Chmielnicki and his Cossack hordes destroyed hundreds of communities. Lithuania was hit six years later, in 1655, and many Jews were killed or forced to flee. Yet the Jewish spirit was unbroken; survivors eventually returned and rebuilt their homes and communities. Read: 13 Facts About the Chmielnicki Massacres

4. They Were Called “Litvaks” As Lithuanian Jews developed their own style and identity, they became known by the Yiddish term “Litvaks.” But “Lithuania” (or Litteh, as Litvaks called it) included more than just today’s country. Historically, it also included Belarus, parts of northeastern Poland, and nearby areas. So if your family came from Minsk or Bialystok, you can still claim Litvak pride!

5. The Vilna Gaon Was a Torah Genius The Vilna Goan. One of Lithuania’s most brilliant Torah scholars was Rabbi Elijah of Vilna (1720–1797), known as the Vilna Gaon. His exceptional memory and vast knowledge were legendary. Concerned that the new Chassidic movement might be a repeat of the heretical trends of Sabbatai Zevi and the Frankists, he opposed it strongly. Over time, however, as these suspicions were shown to be unfounded, relationships between the Lithuanian mitnagdim (opponents) and the chassidim softened and grew peaceful. Watch: Chassidim and Mitnagdim

6. They Treasured Torah Scholarship Litvaks placed extraordinary value on Torah scholarship. Any town or city with 50 or more Jewish families endeavored to establish a yeshivah—an advanced school for studying Talmud and Jewish law—supported by the local community. Children grew up watching their parents honor and esteem Torah scholars, inspiring them to dedicate their own lives to learning. Read: What Is a Yeshivah?

7. They Built Famous Yeshivahs Still Flourishing Today Some Lithuanian yeshivahs became world-famous, attracting the best minds in Lithuania and beyond. The Volozhin Yeshivah, founded by Rabbi Chaim of Volozhin (a student of the Vilna Gaon); the Radin Yeshivah of the Chofetz Chaim (Rabbi Yisroel Meir Kagan); and the Baranovich Yeshivah of Rabbi Elchanan Wasserman are just a few examples. Many of these schools were reestablished abroad after the Holocaust—like the Mir Yeshivah in Jerusalem, the Ponovezh Yeshivah in Bnei Brak, and the Telz Yeshivah in Cleveland—continuing the Litvak tradition of rigorous Torah study. Read: Who Was the Chofetz Chaim?

8. There Were Chassidim There Too The title “Litvak” is sometimes used to refer to Jews of Ashkenazi descent who were not chassidim. However, Lithuania and Belarus were also home to several Chassidic dynasties, including Chabad, Karlin, and Slonim. Rabbi Schneur Zalman of Liadi, the founder of Chabad, was even known by his colleagues as “the Litvak” because of his Belarusian roots. Read: 14 Facts About Rabbi Schneur Zalman of Liadi

9. Vilna Was “The Jerusalem of Litteh” The Great Synagogue in Vilna, circa 1920s. Vilna (Vilnius) was the crown jewel of Lithuanian Jewry. Known as “The Jerusalem of Litteh,” it was home to tens of thousands of Jews—over a third of the city’s population. With more than 100 synagogues, as well as numerous mikvahs, Jewish schools, and charitable institutions, it was a major center of Jewish life. Today, only the magnificent Choral Synagogue remains, a silent witness to the greatness of the past. Read: Roving Rabbis Visit Lithuania

10. Litvaks and Galitzyaners Were a Study in Contrasts To the south lay the Polish/Ukrainian region of Galicia, home to the Galitzyaners. These Jews had a very different flavor from the Litvaks—both figuratively and literally. Litvaks were known for their seriousness and intellectualism, while Galitzyaners were famous for their lively and joyful spirit. Read: 11 Facts About the Jews of Galicia

11. They Made Their Gefilte Fish Spicy Yes, gefilte fish can reveal your family’s roots. Galitzyaners liked theirs sweet, while Litvaks preferred it savory and peppery—a culinary difference that has been dubbed “the Gefilte Fish Line.” Read: What Is Gefilte Fish?

12. You Can Recognize Them by Their Yiddish Not all Yiddish sounds the same. In Lithuanian Yiddish, milk is milkh, a candle is a likht, and a clever person is klug. If that sounds like your grandparents, you’re probably a Litvak. Galitzyaners and Polish Jews (Poyleshers) would instead say milekh, lekht, and klig. Here’s a rule of thumb: Listen to how they pronounce the kholam vowel. If it’s ey, they’re Litvaks (or Russian); oy—Galitzyaners; au or oh—Yekkes (Jews of German descent). Read: Why Do Jews Still Insist on Speaking Yiddish?

13. Persecution Caused Many to Flee After the Third Partition of Poland in 1795, Lithuania became part of the Russian Empire. Life under the tsar was tough, and violent pogroms in the late 1800s compelled many Litvaks to leave. While some moved to the United States, a large number settled in South Africa, where they formed the bulk of the South African Jewish community. Read: How the Rebbe Saved South African Jewry

14. The Holocaust Decimated Lithuanian Jewry During the Holocaust, Lithuanian Jews suffered one of the highest victim rates in all of Europe. The Nazis, aided by local collaborators, herded Jews into ghettos in cities like Vilna and Kovna (Kaunas), ultimately murdering about 90% of the Jewish population. Read: Responsa from the Kovna Ghetto