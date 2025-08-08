King David is one of the most beloved and well-known figures in all of Jewish history. Over the course of his life, he wore many hats—devoted shepherd, fearless warrior, pious Torah scholar, and gifted poet and musician. Read on for 17 facts about this remarkable and inspiring leader.

1. His Story Is Told in the Book of Samuel David's life story is told in the Book of Samuel and again in the Book of Chronicles. It's full of twists, turns, and dramatic moments that make it hard to put down. But beyond the action and adventure, his life is packed with powerful lessons that continue to guide and inspire us today.

2. He Started Life as a Shepherd David was the youngest of seven (or eight ) sons born to Jesse (Yishai), a righteous man from Bethlehem. Unlike his older brothers, who engaged in more "important" endeavors, he was sent to care for the sheep. But he didn't treat it like a simple chore—he cared for the flock with such dedication that G‑d saw he was fit to one day shepherd the Jewish people.

3. His Name Is Second in a Series of Palindromes Fun fact: In Hebrew, the names Jesse (ישי), David (דוד), and Nathan (נתן)—one of David's sons—are all palindromes!

4. Ruth Was His Great-Grandmother You might know the story of Ruth, the Moabite woman who left everything behind to become part of the Jewish people. She married Boaz, a Jewish leader, and became the great-grandmother of King David. Ruth's noble qualities were passed down to David, who personified her loyalty, humility, and courage.

5. He Was Anointed by the Prophet Samuel When King Saul didn't follow G‑d's instructions to destroy Amalek, G‑d sent the prophet Samuel to anoint a new king. Samuel went to Jesse's home in Bethlehem, expecting to choose one of the older sons. But G‑d told him not to judge by appearances—the youngest son, David, was the one destined to be king. Samuel anointed him with oil, though it would be several years before David officially adopted his new role.

6. He Killed a Giant With a Slingshot The Jewish people were threatened by the Philistines, whose champion was the giant Goliath. While everyone else was too afraid to fight him, young David stepped forward with nothing but a slingshot and strong faith in G‑d. With one well-aimed stone, he brought down the giant—and became a hero overnight.

7. He Was a Fearless Warrior David was brave long before he fought Goliath. As a shepherd, he fought off a lion and a bear with his bare hands to protect his sheep. Later, as a general in King Saul's army, he led the fight against Israel's enemies. Even after becoming king, he continued to lead with courage, securing peace and safety for his people. As a reward for his daring exploits, King Saul gave David his daughter Michal's hand in marriage.

8. King Saul Pursued Him David's growing popularity aroused King Saul's jealousy. As his envy grew, Saul tried to kill David, forcing him to flee with Saul in hot pursuit. There were times when the role was reversed, and David had the opportunity to harm Saul, but he chose not to, out of deep respect for Saul's role as G‑d's anointed king.

9. His Enemy's Son Was His Closest Friend Even though Saul was against him, David shared a deep friendship with Saul's son, Jonathan. The two made a pact of loyalty and love that lasted a lifetime. The Sages of the Mishnah point to their bond as the perfect example of selfless love: "True love, not dependent on any outside factor—that's the love of David and Jonathan."

10. He Ruled from Hebron and Then Jerusalem After Saul died, David became king, ruling with fairness and compassion for 40 years. At first, he ruled from Hebron—home of our patriarchs—for seven and a half years. He later moved his residence to Jerusalem, which has remained the eternal capital of the Jewish people ever since.

11. He Laid the Groundwork for the Temple David chose Jerusalem because he knew it was the future home of the Holy Temple. Although he wanted to build the Temple himself, G‑d told him no—he had fought too many battles. Instead, David's son Solomon, who represented peace, would be the one to build it. Still, David did everything he could to help, gathering materials like stone, iron, copper, and cedar wood for the holy project.

12. He Was an Accomplished Musician David was a talented harpist. Before things turned sour between them, King Saul would invite David to play for him, and the music would calm his troubled spirit. Even after becoming king, David kept his harp nearby. According to tradition, the wind would stir its strings at midnight, waking him to study Torah.

13. He Composed Psalms David is perhaps best known as the author of Tehillim (Psalms), a book of poetic prayers expressing his deep emotions and powerful faith. His Divinely-inspired words continue to uplift Jews everywhere, who turn to Psalms in times of hope, fear, gratitude, or sorrow. Sections of Psalms are recited as part of the daily prayers, and many follow a cycle of completing the entire book each month. Recite today's portion of Psalms

14. He Was a Torah Scholar David wasn't only a king—he was also a serious Torah scholar. He used every free moment to study Torah, finding strength and comfort in its teachings. As he wrote in Psalm 119:92: "Had Your Torah not been my delight, I would have perished in my affliction." David used his knowledge to help others. When women came to him with questions of Jewish law relating to family purity, he did whatever was necessary to assist them—never feeling that any task was beneath his dignity.

15. Two of His Sons Rebelled Against Him Sadly, David faced trouble from his own family. His son Absalom became popular and tried to usurp the throne, forcing David to leave Jerusalem. In the end, thanks to a spy David placed in Absalom's camp, the rebellion was stopped and peace was restored. Toward the end of David's life, his son Adoniahu tried to crown himself as king, leading David to declare his appointment of Solomon as his successor.

16. His Yahrzeit Is on Shavuot King David died at the age of 70 on the holiday of Shavuot, in the year 2924 (837 BCE). The Talmud tells us that the Angel of Death couldn't get to him while he was learning Torah, so it waited until he was briefly distracted before taking his life. But in many ways, David still lives on: "David melech Yisrael chai v'kayam—David, King of Israel, lives forever."