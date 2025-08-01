Galicia is a historical region in Eastern Europe, stretching across what is now southeastern Poland and western Ukraine. For centuries, it was home to a thriving Jewish community whose unique identity fused chassidic warmth, Torah scholarship, and strong Jewish values. Read on for 11 facts about your Galitzyaner brothers and sisters (or perhaps grandparents!).

1. Galicia Switched Hands—A Lot Over the years, Galicia found itself governed by several different countries. It started out as part of Poland, then fell under Austrian rule, then went back to Poland, then got divided between Poland and the Soviet Union, and today is split between Poland and Ukraine. But it was during their time under the Austrian Empire (from 1772 until World War I) that Galicia’s Jews truly developed their distinct Jewish character and culture. Watch: Jews in Eastern Europe

2. Life Was Better Under the Austrians Galician Jews in the resort town of Truskavets, circa 1920s. While many European Jews suffered from harsh restrictions and antisemitism, Galician Jews under Austrian rule generally fared better. Things improved particularly under Emperor Franz Joseph I, who was known as a friend to the Jews. He gave them equal rights, allowing them to buy land and work in any profession. In return, the Jews respected him by composing songs and prayers in his honor, and even celebrated his birthday.

3. Galician Communities Were Bastions of Torah Life Wherever Jews lived in Galicia, they built strong, Torah-centered communities. In major cities and tiny shtetls alike, you’d find a synagogue, cheder (Jewish school), mikvah, and all the essentials of Jewish life. Famous cities like Krakow and Lvov (Lemberg) were home to large Jewish populations, and even smaller towns like Zalishchyky (where this article’s writer proudly traces his roots!) were full of Jewish life and learning. Read: 13 Facts About Jewish Krakow

4. Many Torah Giants Called Galicia Home Galicia produced some of the greatest rabbis and Torah scholars in Europe. To name just a few: Rabbi Shlomo Kluger of Brody



Kluger of Brody Rabbi Yosef Shaul Nathanson of Lvov



Nathanson of Lvov Rabbi Yosef Babad of Tarnopol, author of Minchat Chinuch Their influence extended beyond their respective communities: Galician rabbis received halachic queries from far and wide, and their responsa are still widely studied today. Read a story of Rabbi Shlomo Kluger

5. It Was a Hub of Chassidic Life Galician Jews in the resort town of Truskavets, among them is the Chassidic Rebbe , Rabbi Shalom Halberstam of Żmigród a grandson of the Divrei Chaim of Sanz. (1929) The chassidic movement found a warm welcome in Galicia and spread there quickly. Early Galician chassidic leaders included saintly figures such as Rabbi Menachem Mendel of Riminov, Rabbi Naftali of Ropshitz, and Rabbi Moshe Leib of Sossov. Many well-known chassidic dynasties, like Belz, Bobov, and Sanz, developed and flourished in Galicia, with tens of thousands of adherents living there right up until the Holocaust. Read a story of Rabbi Naftali of Ropshitz

6. Galitzyaners Were Known for Their Warmth Thanks in large part to the influence of chassidism, Galician Jews—or Galitzyaners—were known for their liveliness, joyful spirit, and friendly disposition. This contrasted with their northern neighbors, the Lithuanian Jews or Litvaks, who were more intellectually driven and often described as serious and reserved. Unsurprisingly, this cultural difference sometimes led to friendly rivalry—and not-so-friendly tension.

7. “Galitzyaner” Could Be a Compliment—or Not If someone proudly calls themselves a Galitzyaner, they’re referring to their Galician Jewish roots. But if a Litvak uses the term? It might be more of a jab than a compliment. Even their Hebrew wordplay reflected the rivalry: Litvaks joked that “Galicia” came from galei tziyah—“waves of emptiness.” Galitzyaners, of course, had their own spin: galei Tziyon—“waves of Zion.”

8. They Lived on the Sweet Side of the Gefilte Fish Divide Believe it or not, you can often tell where someone’s ancestors came from based on how they spiced their gefilte fish. If you were a Galitzyaner, it was always sweet. But if you were a Litvak worth your salt (pun intended!), it was savory and peppery. In a striking example of how food expresses identity, some have called this cultural divide “the Gefilte Fish Line.” Read: What Is Gefilte Fish?

9. Their Yiddish Had a Unique Flavor Not all Yiddish sounds the same. In Galician Yiddish, milk is milekh, a candle is a lekht, and a clever person is klig. If that sounds like your grandparents, you’re probably a Galitzyaner (or a Poylesher—from Poland). In contrast, Litvaks and their Belarusian neighbors would say milkh, likht, and klug. Take our Yiddish Quiz

10. Wars Brought Upheaval and Devastation Great Synagogue in Drohobycz (Drohobych), built in 1842-1865, was at the time the biggest synagogue in Galicia. (Date 1905) Galicia suffered heavily during both World Wars. In World War I, when it became one of the main battlegrounds between Austrian and Russian forces, many Jews fled westward, settling in cities like Vienna, where some of them remained permanently. Although many returned to Galicia afterward, peace was not to last. During the Holocaust, nearly all of Galicia’s Jews were either deported to death camps or gunned down by the Einsatzgruppen, wiping out centuries of Jewish life. Read: Some Facts About the Holocaust for Those Just Learning