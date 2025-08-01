Recently, we hosted the bat mitzvah of a young woman, Cara, who is part of our Hebrew school and whose family has been involved in our Chabad center for many years.

At her celebration, Cara did the usual things that bat mitzvah girls do here at Chabad of Peabody, MA—the 13 Principles of Faith, Eishet Chayil, 12 Torah Verses, and other special things—albeit with her personal brand of confidence and flair.

Something she shared at the very end moved me deeply and has stayed with me since.

Usually, the girls conclude with two “mitzvah pledges”—two mitzvahs they commit to observe and prioritize—one personal (an observance between the bat mitzvah girl and G‑d) and one interpersonal (something involving others).

For her personal mitzvah, Cara shared:

“I choose to fully observe the holiday of Passover by not eating any chametz and only eating kosher-for-Passover food. I also choose to fast every Yom Kippur. I’ve chosen these mitzvot because I want to prove—to G‑d and to myself—that I can persevere, make sacrifices, and take pride in being a Jewish person. I could have chosen something easier, but I want to be strong even when things are challenging. “These mitzvot show me that Judaism is not only about belief, but about action—connecting with G‑d through observance and with others through kindness. “As I take on the responsibilities of a Jewish woman, I hope to continue growing in both of these areas and bringing more light into the world.”

Now, Cara’s family is not the type to place pressure or expectations on her to observe Judaism. For her this was a big deal. These were things that she was choosing to do on her own.

Personal sacrifice is not unfamiliar. Our history is rife with stories of people making the ultimate sacrifice. Just look at Chana and her seven sons during the Chanukah period, the Spanish Inquisition, the Holocaust, Daniel Pearl in 2002, or the many who have given up their lives to protect us all since October 7th.

But all that feels very far away from us in America, here and now.

Thankfully, for most of us, giving up our lives for Judaism feels more theoretical than practical. But what we are asked is to sacrifice something for G‑d. Not necessarily to give up our lives, but to give of our energy and spirit. To sacrifice in the sense of telling ourselves, “No, I don't need that indulgence. No, I don't need to succumb to that temptation.”

Cara clearly got that memo.

By sacrificing our own personal pleasure and time for G‑d’s sake, we can accomplish a small part of what our ancestors accomplished by sacrificing their very lives.

Saying no to our personal proclivities and yes to G‑d is not always easy, and particularly for a 12-year-old girl. That is what sacrifice looks like in 2025, and, yes, Cara, we can do hard things.

Yes, when the circumstances require it, we are supposed to die for being Jewish, but every single day we are supposed to live for being Jewish—a reminder we all need from time to time.

This is the power of the mitzvah pledge that a bat mitzvah girl undertook!