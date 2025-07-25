We live in Kiryat Bialik, a suburb of Haifa with just under 50,000 residents. Recently, the members of our shul met to celebrate the completion of a new Torah scroll. Just a few weeks earlier, we huddled in our safe rooms as ballistic missiles streaked overhead. Now, we spilled into the streets, clutching the Torah scroll, dancing for the love of the Torah, raising our voices in song for the love of G‑d.

As we danced with the Torah, making our way through the streets to our little shul on Henrietta Szold Street, I thought about this tiny country of ours that seems to dance on the edge of reason. Life in Israel truly makes no sense.

By any measure, Israel has never been more fragile. And yet, real estate prices—that dependable barometer of stability—continue to climb. Nvidia, the world’s most valuable company, is scouting a 30-acre site in northern Israel for a sprawling R&D campus—an announcement made just days after Iranian ballistic missiles rained down on the country.

And still, there is the pain: the unbearable toll of soldiers lost in battle and the gnawing absence of hostages not yet returned. It lingers in every conversation. Every celebration is shadowed, every exchange carries the unspoken weight of those still missing. We are not whole.

And still, we turn to G‑d.

As our Torah parade approached its destination, Michael the Gabbai and some other men emerged from the small shul, carrying its existing Torah scrolls to greet the brand new one dedicated by Avi and Joelle in memory of her father. As we danced with the Torahs, tears flowing from our eyes, the musician played “Shema Yisrael” over the loudspeaker and Yossi blew the shofar from the depth of his soul.

Yesterday, we were in bomb shelters, but today, we are celebrating the Torah and the privilege of living in the Holy Land.

And what a privilege it is!

As we accompanied the Torah to its new home, I was reminded of another shul and another Torah we encountered almost a decade ago.

Nine years ago, we spent Passover on the Gaza border. While driving near the Egyptian border, we met Toto, a successful farmer in the Gaza envelope. In classic Israeli fashion, he invited us, strangers he’d known for all of 20 minutes, to pick vegetables in his hothouses the next day.

Picking tomatoes in Toto's hothouse.

In Israel, the concept of strangers doesn’t really exist, and the next day, we arrived at his community. We didn’t even have his phone number; we just knocked on someone’s door asking where we could find Toto.

We gathered eggplants, tomatoes, and cucumbers before he guided us through his flower nursery. Finally, he brought us to a small shul, founded by his father.

Toto's father, Morris.

In 1957, Toto explained, when his family fled Egypt for Israel, they were among the many Jewish refugees resettled by the government in rows of cube-like homes in Yesha, a community located mere kilometers from Gaza. There was no synagogue, so Toto’s father, Moshe (Morris) Siton, secured a 300-year-old Torah scroll that one of the immigrants had brought with her from Egypt. He placed it in one of the empty units, and just like that the Torah found a home and the empty structure became a precious shul—a home for G‑d and His people.

When officials heard that one of the immigrants had repurposed one of the homes, they sent police to close down the fledgling shul. But not one policeman agreed to remove the Torah from her newfound home, and so the little shul in Yesha still stands today.

Toto with the 350-year-old Torah from Egypt.

I don’t know if Hezbollah or Iran will attack again tomorrow. But I do know this: Next week, next year, and in 10 years, Toto will still be reading the 350-year-old Torah from Egypt in that concrete cube near Gaza. And in Kiryat Bialik, we will read from Avi and Joelle’s Torah.

Because this is what we do. We rebuild where we were massacred; we dance with the Torah even while our hearts are heavy with pain.

For no other reason than the love of G‑d.