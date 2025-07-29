One of the telltale signs of a Jew’s priorities and values is the respect we give to sefarim (Jewish holy books), Torah scrolls, and other sacred objects.

After instructing us to destroy anything related to idol worship, the Torah continues, “Do not do the same to the L-rd, your G‑d.” The Talmud deduces from this that it is forbidden to erase or destroy any of G‑d’s names. This prohibition is further extended to include the destruction of any sefer or sacred item. Instead, they must be disposed of in a respectful manner, in what is commonly referred to as genizah or shaimos (sheimot).

The Talmud differentiates between items that do and do not retain sanctity after being used for a mitzvah, dividing items into six categories, based on their level of sanctity:

Kedushah : Sacred Objects

Items that are inherently sacred. Examples include:

Torah scrolls

Tefillin (both the scrolls and boxes)

(both the scrolls and boxes) Mezuzot

Sefarim ( Chumash , Talmud, Midrash , works of Jewish law, and so on)

These objects must be treated with respect, and unclean or immodest activities must be avoided in their presence (see below). If one of these items accidentally falls to the floor, it should be immediately lifted and kissed. When no longer fit for use, they must be put into genizah as detailed below.

Tashmishei Kedushah: Accessories of Sacred Objects





Objects that are used to protect or enhance sacred items but are not inherently sacred themselves. Examples include:

The aron (ark) that houses Torah scrolls

(ark) that houses Torah scrolls The cloth covering the bimah (the podium from which the Torah is read), since it touches the Torah scroll

(the podium from which the Torah is read), since it touches the Torah scroll The Torah scroll’s handles, mantle, sash, and crown

Mezuzah cases

cases Tefillin straps, outer boxes, and bags

These items must be treated with respect as well, and they may not be used for mundane purposes (e.g., an aron may not house mundane items—see below). When they are no longer fit for use, they must be put into genizah.

Tashmish shel Tashmishei Kedushah : Sub-Accessories of Sacred Objects

Objects that protect or enhance the accessory of a sacred item without touching the sacred item itself. Examples include:

The parochet (curtain) of the aron (ark)

(curtain) of the (ark) The bimah (the podium from which the Torah is read)

(the podium from which the Torah is read) Sefarim bookcases

These items have no sanctity and may be used for mundane purposes, even while simultaneously servicing the sacred object. (E.g., a sefarim bookcase may house mundane items even while housing sefarim). Once they are no longer fit for use, they may be discarded normally. However, as a measure of respect, if being placed together with regular trash, they should first be wrapped securely in an opaque bag.

Items Used for a Mitzvah

Items that are currently being used for a mitzvah, but do not retain sanctity during or after use. Examples include:

Tzitzit

Tallit

The Four Species

Sechach (greenery used to cover a sukkah )



Although not inherently sacred, they may not be used for mundane purposes (e.g., you may not tie something to your tzitzit).

Tashmishei Mitzvah: Accessories of a Mitzvah





Items that were previously used for a mitzvah, or items no longer fit to be used for a mitzvah. Examples include:

The Four Species or sechach after Sukkot

Tzitzit strings that have been removed from the garment

Such items do not need to be put into genizah. Halachic authorities differ as to whether they may be discarded outright, or if (when putting them directly into the trash) they should first be wrapped securely in an opaque bag as a measure of respect. When discussing tzitzit strings, Rabbi Schneur Zalman of Liadi writes that it is praiseworthy to be stringent, and he adds that scrupulous individuals are stringent to put them into genizah.

Tashmish shel Tashmishei Mitzvah: Sub-Accessories of a Mitzvah



Objects used to protect or enhance mitzvah items. Examples include:

Tallit bag

bag Lulav holder

holder Etrog case



These items contain no sanctity at all and may be disposed of regularly.

Note: To properly safeguard items that must be placed in genizah, it is recommended to designate a bag or box in your home where all shaimos items will be kept until dealt with (see below).

Proper Disposal of Sacred Items

Item Disposal Torah scroll Shaimos (Torah scrolls must be set aside in a specific manner. Consult an Orthodox rabbi for details.) Torah scroll accessories: handles, mantle, sash, crown, etc. Shaimos Aron kodesh (ark) Shaimos Parochet (curtain on ark) May be discarded, either separately or together with regular trash. If discarding together with trash, wrap first in opaque bag/covering Bimah (podium on which Torah is read, if used when covered with a cloth) May be discarded, either separately or together with regular trash. If discarding together with trash, wrap first in opaque bag/covering Cloth covering the bimah which comes in direct contact with the Torah scroll Shaimos Tefillin–scrolls and boxes Shaimos Tefillin–straps and outer boxes Shaimos Tefillin bag ShaimosShaimos Tallit strings/tzitzit strings May be discarded normally but should be wrapped in opaque bag before discarding if putting inside regular trash; a spiritually sensitive individual puts in genizah Tallit/tzitzit garment without strings May be discarded normally but should be wrapped in opaque bag before discarding if putting inside regular trash Tallit/tzitzit garment with strings May be discarded normally but should be wrapped in opaque bag before discarding if putting inside regular trash; a spiritually sensitive individual puts in genizah (the strings may be removed, in which case the garment need not be placed in genizah) Tallit bag Discard normally Mezuzah Shaimos Mezuzah case Shaimos Sefarim (Jewish holy books) – any language Shaimos Sefarim bookcase May be discarded, either separately or together with regular trash. If discarding together with trash, wrap first in opaque bag/covering Kippah Discard normally Gartel (belt used for prayer) Discard normally Kittel (white tunic worn on Yom Kippur ) Discard normally Charity box Discard normally Publications devoted primarily to Torah teachings (even if they also include some mundane material) Shaimos Publications devoted primarily to mundane material that include occasional quotations from Biblical verses, the Talmud, and the like Wrap in opaque bag before discarding and place alongside (not inside of) the garbage to be collected by the garbage collector (if the publication includes a Torah column, remove first and place in genizah) Parshah sheets with Torah teachings Shaimos Parshah sheets without Torah teachings Discard normally School tests, homework, etc. on Torah subjects Shaimos Unused photocopies of pages in sefarim, Torah teachings, etc. Shaimos Printed material (such as invitations) written in Torah-scroll script (known as ketav ashurit) Discard normally Four Species after Sukkot May be discarded normally but should be wrapped in opaque bag before discarding if putting inside regular trash Lulav holder, etrog case Discard normally Sechach (greenery used for Sukkah) after Sukkot May be discarded normally but should be wrapped in opaque bag before discarding if putting inside regular trash

How to Bury Shaimos

In many Jewish communities, you can drop off your shaimosat a Shaimos center (or arrange a pick-up) to be placed in genizah and/or buried in a Jewish cemetery. However, a cemetery is not necessary for shaimos burial, and you may bury it yourself in your yard. After wrapping your items (see below), dig a hole and bury them inside, covering them with a layer of earth three tefachim deep (9.5 inches or 24 centimeters).

If burying shaimos yourself, it should first be wrapped as follows:

Torah scrolls, tefillin , and mezuzot should be buried in a hard plastic container.

, and should be buried in a hard plastic container. All other shaimos should be wrapped securely in a thick plastic bag.

should be wrapped securely in a thick plastic bag. Magazines, parshah sheets, tests, etc., with Torah teachings but without G‑d’s name may be buried without being wrapped.

Shaimos Writing and Printing Precautions

When writing or printing a verse, modify it slightly so that it is different from the verse’s original wording.

Avoid writing G‑d’s name in full, even in English. Instead, write “G‑d” or “L-rd” with a dash. There is no issue with including the acronym ב"ה or בס”ד.

Avoid printing a picture that shows G‑d’s name (e.g., an open Torah scroll, Chumash, or prayer book).

Avoid using Torah-scroll script (see footnote 38).

If a publication includes Torah teachings, include a statement such as the following: “This publication contains sacred texts. Please treat it with respect.”

It should be noted that although there are opinions that printing Torah teachings in magazines and similar publications should be avoided, the Rebbe encouraged using this method of spreading Torah, while simultaneously adopting proper precautionary measures.

This text was reviewed by Rabbi Yosef Shusterman, Dayan Levi Yitzchok Raskin, and Rabbi Baruch Hertz.