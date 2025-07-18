Thousands of years later, archeologists excavating in Jerusalem uncovered the destruction layer from the Babylonian conquest, as well as numerous relics from the First Temple era. These findings complement the biblical narratives, allowing us to form a fuller picture of those long-ago events. Below, we share just a small sampling of these findings.

When the Babylonian army destroyed the First Temple, they also burned down the surrounding area, demolished Jerusalem’s walls, and exiled most of its population.

The People

Among the most exciting archeological discoveries are bullae – clay stamp impressions bearing names of important officials, used in official correspondence.

Baruch ben Neriah

A scribe and a close disciple of the Prophet Jeremiah, Baruch ben Neria is mentioned numerous times in the Book of Jeremiah, including a prophecy specifically addressed to him.

When a bulla with the name “Berachyahu ben Neria” appeared on the antiquities market in 1975, it caused quite a stir. “Berachyahu” is the longer form of “Baruch.” Some immediately proclaimed that the bulla unquestionably belonged to Jeremiah’s scribe, while others insisted that the find was a forgery.

Later, an identical bulla was also purchased on the antiquities market, but this one contained a fingerprint. Many wondered if it could be the fingerprint of Baruch ben Neriah himself.

Archeologists still continue to debate the matter. It is impossible to decisively determine the bullae’s authenticity because they were not discovered in archeological excavations. However, in 2016, archeologists Pieter Gert van der Veen and Robert Deutsch published a thorough rebuttal to the arguments and evidence used to claim that the bullae are forgeries.

Bulla of Baruch ben Neriah. Madain Project

Gemariah ben Shaphan

In the Book of Jeremiah, the prophet instructs Baruch ben Neriah to write down his prophecy in a scroll and to read this scroll in public. Baruch ben Neriah read the scroll to the Jews assembled “in the chamber of Gemariah the son of Shaphan the scribe, in the upper court” of the Temple.

In 1982, during archeological excavations in the City of David in Jerusalem, Professor Yigal Shiloh discovered an ancient room containing 51 bullae. Among them was the bulla of Gemariah ben Shaphan. Unlike the bullae of Baruch ben Neriah, these bullae, discovered by professional archeologists, are unquestionably authentic.

Bulla of Gemariah ben Shafan. Madain Project

Jehuchal ben Shelemiah

In 2005, while excavating in the City of David, in the area believed to be the ruins of King David’s palace, Israeli archeologist Eilat Mazar discovered a bulla with the name Jehuchal ben Shelemiah ben Shovi. The bulla is unusual in that it mentions both the father’s and the grandfather’s names.

Though the name Shovi is not mentioned in biblical sources, Jehuchal ben Shelemiah is mentioned twice in the Book of Jeremiah. During a lull in the Babylonian siege of Jerusalem, Zedekiah, the last king of Judah, sent two officials to Jeremiah, asking him to pray for the Kingdom of Judah. One of those officials was Jehuchal ben Shelemiah.

Later, Jeremiah was imprisoned for advocating surrender to the Babylonians, but from within the prison he continued his attempts to convince the people to surrender and save their lives. Several high-ranking officials heard his words, approached King Zedekiah, and demanded that Jeremiah be put to death for weakening the defenders’ morale. One of those officials is named as Jechal ben Shelemiah, a shorter version of Jehuchal.

Bulla of Jehuchal ben Shelemiah. Madain Project

Gedaliah ben Pashchur

In 2007, while continuing the excavation in the City of David, Professor Mazar found the bulla of Gedaliah ben Pashchur, another official who demanded the death penalty for Jeremiah, along with Jehuchal ben Shelemiah.

Though discovered two years apart, the two bullae were located only a few feet away from each other, in the vicinity of the royal palace. There is no question as to their authenticity.

Bulla of Gedaliah ben Pashchur.

Gedaliah ben Achikam

After destroying the Temple and exiling most of Judah’s residents to Babylonia, King Nebuchadnezzar’s chief executioner, Nebuzaradan, left “some of the poorest of the land as vine-dressers and farmers.” Nebuchadnezzar appointed Gedaliah ben Achikam to govern those remaining.

A bulla dating from the time of the destruction was discovered at Lachish, a fortified city back in the days of the Kingdom of Judah. The inscription on the bulla reads, “Gedaliahu [appointed] over the house.” “Gedaliahu” is the longer form of “Gedaliah.”

Scholar and author Rabbi Yehuda Landy explains that “appointed over the house” means

“responsible for the royal court.” The word “house” is also used by Jeremiah in connection with Gedaliah ben Achikam, so it is very possible that the bulla belonged to him.

Rabbi Landy says that Gedaliah ben Achikam likely served in a senior position at the royal court before the Babylonian conquest, and the Babylonians trusted him because he had surrendered to them during the siege of Jerusalem.

Bulla of Gedalyahu, found at Lachish.

Jaazaniah, Servant of the King

Another bulla from the same time period has two lines of text and a picture of a rooster at the bottom. The text reads “Jaazaniah, Servant of the King.”

Perhaps the bulla belonged to Jaazaniah, the son of the Maachathite, who joined Gedaliah ben Achikam after the destruction of Jerusalem. Interestingly, the bulla was found in Mitzpeh, precisely where, according to II Kings, Jaazaniah and several other high-ranking army officers from Judah approached Gedaliah.