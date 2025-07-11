As Jews, our service of G‑d doesn't begin in the morning—it begins the night before. The way we go to sleep sets the tone for how we rise, both physically and spiritually. If we go to sleep with purpose—reciting the Shema, reflecting on the day, and entrusting our soul to G‑d—we’re more likely to wake with clarity, energy, and readiness to serve our Creator.

In light of this, here are some things you need to know about going to sleep and reciting the bedtime Shema (we are, of course, leaving out essentials like brushing teeth, etc. 🙂).

Prepare Water to Wash in the Morning

According to the Zohar, one should not walk more than four cubits (approximately six feet)—and many are careful not to even step on the ground—before washing one’s hands in the morning. For this reason, it is customary to prepare a basin and cup of water in a spot that can be reached from bed, so that you can wash your hands as soon as you wake up.

For more on this, see: Morning Hand-Washing and Why No Touching Food Before Morning Handwashing?

Wearing Tzitzit to Sleep

Many men, including Chabad, have the custom to wear tzitzit while sleeping. Some say that wearing it at night serves as a form of spiritual protection during sleep.

For more on this, see Why Sleep With Tzitzit?

How to Say the Bedtime Shema

While the Shema is part of both the morning and evening prayers, the Talmud teaches that we should say it an additional time before going to bed, since it is a mitzvah to say Shema “when you lie down and when you rise.” This helps us fall asleep with words of Torah on our lips, protects us from negative influences during the night, and sets the tone for waking up in the right frame of mind.

Even if you already recited Shema as part of the Evening Service, the bedtime Shema remains important.

The Talmud also relates that Rabbi Yehoshua ben Levi would recite Psalm 91 before going to sleep, in addition to the Shema, as a form of protection. As such, many have the custom to recite this psalm, together with various other verses, alongside the bedtime Shema. (These prayers can be found in most standard prayer books. It is also available for download in English and Hebrew on our site here).

It is also customary to add a short formula in which we forgive all those who may have wronged us during the day and ask G‑d for forgiveness as well.

For more on this see Why Say Shema at Bedtime?

When and Where to Say Shema

Ideally, the Shema should be said near your bed, right before going to sleep. But if you can concentrate better elsewhere (such as at home or in the synagogue), say it there. If a significant amount of time passes before going to bed, repeat the first paragraph of Shema and recite Hamapil at your bedside.

Position and Attire

Shema may be recited while standing, sitting, or lying on your side—but not while lying flat on your back or stomach. Slight tilting is not sufficient; you must be fully sideways.

Some opinions are lenient if you have already fulfilled the nighttime Shema (e.g., through Maariv said after nightfall), allowing the bedtime Shema—said in this case for protection—to be recited in any position. Nevertheless, it is still recommended to recite it, with focus, while sitting or standing. According to Kabbalah, it should be recited standing, which is the Chassidic custom.

Many men, including Chabad, have the custom to recite the bedtime Shema fully dressed, like for prayer.

Hamapil

Hamapil is generally said in pajamas, lying in bed, immediately before falling asleep. If there is a concern that you might fall asleep without saying it, however, you should say it earlier.

May I Speak After Shema?

It is best to refrain from speaking or eating after reciting the bedtime Shema. If you have said the Shema but not yet recited Hamapil, you may speak or drink if needed. After doing so, repeat the first paragraph of Shema and say Hamapil before going to sleep.

According to many opinions, the Hamapil blessing is like a blessing over sleep itself, and you should avoid any interruption between reciting it and falling asleep. Others view it as a general statement about nighttime being the usual time for sleep, and therefore permit saying it even if sleep does not immediately follow.

Halacha follows the view that Hamapil is a general blessing about nighttime being a time for sleep. As such, it is more important to say Hamapil than to worry about avoiding speech afterward. So don’t skip the blessing out of concern that you might talk.



Speaking after Hamapil is permitted when necessary for a mitzvah—for example, to recite a required blessing or to respond to a parent. Additionally, if you cannot fall asleep and significant time has passed, you may speak, and it is not considered to be “a blessing in vain.”

You are permitted to learn Torah or read in bed after Hamapil, provided it is done silently (without verbalizing). Keep in mind that the thoughts you go to sleep with can affect your night and the entire following day—so choose them wisely!

Position and Place of Sleep

It is forbidden for a man, woman, or even a child to sleep alone in a room at night, unless there is some light present—either a light left on or light entering through a window. If others are present in the home, the issue can also be avoided by leaving the bedroom door unlocked.

In general, you should sleep on your side. A man is prohibited from sleeping flat on his back or stomach—a position referred to as prakdan. Instead, he should sleep slightly turned to the side. This does not apply when sleeping in a chair.

Maimonides suggests that, ideally, one should fall asleep on the left side and wake up on the right.