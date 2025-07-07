Tamar is a popular Jewish girl’s name meaning “date” or “date palm”—one of the seven special species Israel is renowned for.

Tamar, daughter-in-law of Judah, gave birth to twin sons, one of whom became the progenitor of all Israel’s kings, including Moshiach.

Several hundred years later, she had a descendant named Tamar, who was the daughter of King David. Tamar was the victim of abuse at the hands of her half-brother, Amnon.

As a result of that terrible event, the sages declared that unmarried men and women should never be alone together.

Common nicknames for Tamar include Tamara, Tammy, Temma, and Temi.