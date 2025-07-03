Working Lessons If all the world is a classroom and every day of life is a lesson, then certainly your profession and workplace are included. After all, He has unlimited ways to provide your livelihood, but He chose to direct you to this way of life. What sparks of divine wisdom await you here?



Sustained Wonder This is the meaning of a Jew and of Judaism, the very meaning of these words: To live in a state of sustained wonder. To know that there are things beyond human grasp. That the very existence of anything at all is beyond understanding. And then to strive to understand.



The Echo Upstream Waves of life flow from the heavens above, carrying with them all your needs. Celebrate whatever comes to you, out loud and with joy, and your voice echoes back with waves of even greater force. The channels of life are widened and their currents grow strong.



The Mentor Just as some people refuse to see their faults, so there are those who insist on digging too deep, persecuting themselves over every fault and making unreasonable demands upon their lives. Eventually they collapse from exhaustion, or worse, kick back with resentment. This is why no person should go it alone. Everyone needs a mentor, someone who can look objectively and say, “This is where you are right now. This is what you can expect from yourself right now.”



Be Real What is your job in this world? It is to be real. Act real, mean what you say, think and really be thinking, talk to your Creator and let the words flow from your heart. Every cell of your body down to your fingernails should be real. Yes, everyone knows there are so many things to accomplish in life, and everyone agrees it’s better if they’re done with sincerity. That’s not what’s meant. There’s just one thing you’re here to accomplish: To be real.



Exodus Daily Every day, transcend the limitations and boundaries set for you by this world. Make every day another Exodus from Egypt. But with two distinctions: Egypt had to be broken. The world must be repaired. We left Egypt. We must stay within the world. This is the paradoxical path of inner truth: Remain within the world, but escape its grasp. Because in truth the world is good. But as long as you allow the world to dictate your boundaries, it will not show you its truth.



Soul Repair How will you fix a soul? A soul doesn’t need fixing. It needs to be uncovered. Dig deep and deeper yet. Sift through the darkened embers. Search for a spark that still shines. Fan that spark until a flame appears, find the mitzvah that will serve as its oil and wick. Until all is consumed in the warmth of that flame. For empathy is the redeemer of love, and love is the mother of all good deeds.



Micromanagement It is well known that the One who made this world also micromanages its progress. But not as you might think. Not “I want it to be like this, exactly like this, so I’m going to make it that way.” Rather, “How can I provide My creatures the opportunities to make their world a truly good world, a world in which they and I delight?” And He carefully distributes those opportunities throughout each step of our lives. Indeed, He is a micromanager of opportunities.

