Jews are known as the People of the Book—not just the Bible and Talmud, but also the prayerbook. We devote significant time and focus to prayer each and every day, developing a personal relationship with G‑d and reflecting on His place in our lives. Read on for 13 facts about one of Judaism’s most fundamental practices.

1. It's a Mitzvah —Every Day! Daily prayer is one of the 613 mitzvot (commandments) in the Torah. The verse says, "Serve G‑d with all your heart," and our Sages explain that "service of the heart" means prayer.

2. The Men of the Great Assembly Gave It Structure Originally, prayer was spontaneous: whenever you felt an urge or need to talk to G‑d, you did so in your own words. But after the destruction of the First Holy Temple, people were no longer as proficient in Hebrew as before, making prayer more difficult. To rectify this, a group of sages, known as the Men of the Great Assembly, composed a set text of prayers. This way, everyone could connect to G‑d through prayer, regardless of their level of knowledge.

3. We Pray Three Times a Day (and Sometimes More) The Men of the Great Assembly also established a daily schedule: Shacharit (the morning prayer)

(the morning prayer) Minchah (the afternoon prayer)

(the afternoon prayer) Arvit (the evening prayer) These prayers correspond to the two daily offerings that were brought in the Holy Temple, along with the parts that continued burning at night. Some say they were instituted by our three forefathers: Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob. On Shabbat, Rosh Chodesh (the start of each new Jewish month), and Jewish holidays, we add a fourth prayer called Musaf, corresponding to the added offerings brought on those days in the Temple. And once a year, on Yom Kippur, we add a fifth prayer called Ne'ilah, said as the holy day draws to an end.

4. The Amidah Is the Central Part … The core of each prayer service is the Amidah, a series of blessings recited while standing. Here’s the basic structure: First 3 blessings: Praising G‑d

Praising G‑d Middle 13 blessings: Asking for everything we need, both personal and communal—good health, prosperity, redemption from exile, etc.

Asking for everything we need, both personal and communal—good health, prosperity, redemption from exile, etc. Final 3 blessings: Thanking G‑d for His goodness Originally, the Amidah had 18 blessings—hence its other name, Shemoneh Esrei (Hebrew for "eighteen"). A 19th blessing was later added by Rabban Gamliel, a prominent sage from the time of the Mishnah, together with the sages of his time.

5. … But There’s Much More Each prayer service includes more than just the Amidah. For example: Shacharit and Arvit include the Shema and its blessings.

and its blessings. Shacharit also features Pesukei D’Zimra, a collection of Psalms and verses of praise.

and verses of praise. Other parts include Tachanun (penitential prayers), the Torah reading, Aleinu, and more.

6. What Should You Wear? Jewish tradition encourages special attire during prayer. In addition to a kippah , men wear a tallit (prayer shawl) for the morning prayers (in many communities, only married men wear a tallit ); and tefillin during Shacharit on weekdays.

, men wear a (prayer shawl) for the morning prayers (in many communities, only married men wear a ); and during Shacharit on weekdays. And as always, women and girls should dress modestly, and married women cover their hair. That said, don't let clothing hold you back—prayer is always a mitzvah!

7. It's Best Done in a Synagogue It's ideal to pray in a synagogue with a minyan—a group of ten Jewish men over bar mitzvah age. The Talmud teaches that G‑d never turns down the prayers of a community. But even if you're not in a synagogue, G‑d hears your prayers wherever you are—at home, at work, or anywhere else. Just make sure the place is respectful (no foul smells, inappropriate imagery, or symbols of other religions).

8. Special Days Have Special Prayers On Shabbat and holidays, additional prayers are said, giving us more time to reflect and connect. We replace the standard Amidah prayer with an Amidah specific to that day; we read from the Torah; and we add Musaf. You'll also see changes on fast days, Rosh Chodesh, Chanukah, and Purim.

9. A Siddur Is a Prayer Book All of these prayers are collected and arranged in a book called a siddur (Hebrew for "order"). For Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, we use a special prayer book called a machzor. In some communities, there are separate prayer books for Passover, Shavuot, and Sukkot too.

10. What’s Your Nusach ? Take a look at your siddur’s title page. It probably mentions a nusach—a specific rite or version of the prayers. While the basic structure remains the same, different communities have small variations in wording, order, or the inclusion of certain liturgical poems (piyutim). Some nuscha’ot include: Nusach Ashkenaz (used by Ashkenaz Jews)

(used by Ashkenaz Jews) Nusach Sephard (which often refers to the Chassidic rite—see below)

(which often refers to the Chassidic rite—see below) Nusach Eidot Hamizrach (sometimes Nusach Sepharadi, used by Sephardic Jews)

Hamizrach (sometimes Nusach Sepharadi, used by Jews) Nusach Roma (used by Italian Jews)

Nusach Teiman (used by Yemenite Jews) The great kabbalist Rabbi Yitzchak Luria (the Arizal) developed Nusach Ari. The Maggid of Mezeritch taught that there are twelve nuscha'ot for the twelve tribes—but Nusach Ari, he said, is suited for everyone. Today, this version, popular among Chassidic Jews, is also referred to as Nusach Sephard.

11. It's Much More Than Asking G‑d for Food Sure, we pray to ask G‑d for our needs—food, health, world peace, and more. But prayer is deeper than that. It reminds us that everything comes from G‑d, fostering gratitude and trust. It is an opportunity to reflect on self-improvement, aligning our behavior and character with G‑d's will. Ultimately, prayer is about connection—letting your soul draw ever closer to its Divine source.

12. It's Like a Ladder to Heaven The Zohar, the foundational work of Kabbalah, compares prayer to a ladder. Prayer bridges the gap between the earthly realm and Heaven, allowing mundane humans to rise and connect with G‑d. Each section of the prayer is like a rung, helping you climb higher and draw closer to G‑d—until you reach the Amidah, when you're standing directly in His presence.