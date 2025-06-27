Earlier this week, before suiting up for another day of reserve duty, I made sure to put on my tallit and tefillin. When I looked down, I saw an image that said everything, no words needed: my gun, next to my tallit bag.

Two tools.

Two kinds of armor.

Two statements of purpose.

One protecting the body and the other protecting the soul.

There’s a phrase that’s become almost cliché in Israel these days: beyachad benatzayach, “Together, we will win.” But that picture reminded me what those words can also mean.

It’s not just “together,” as in shoulder to shoulder on the battlefield, which it is.

It’s not just “together,” as in unity across WhatsApp groups and pizza deliveries to the front lines, which it is as well.

It’s also “together” in our purpose. Together in our belief that the only true path to victory is one

that walks hand-in-hand with G‑d.

This isn’t about choosing between faith and action.

It’s not about whether Torah study “counts” more than military readiness or whether prayer is “enough.”

It’s about both.

We bring our best weapons and we bring our best prayers.

Because we don’t win through strength alone.

We win by walking with G‑d.

Not ahead. Not behind. With.

The war in Israel right now is testing us in every possible way, physically, emotionally, and spiritually. Families shattered, futures questioned. Yet amidst it all, we’ve seen something unshakable rise up: a deep, almost indescribable togetherness.

Some show up with tefillin.

Some show up with tanks.

Some show up with food, hugs, or a simple message that says, “I’m here.”

Each one matters.

Each one is holy.

And only together, when the soul and the body stand united, do we become whole enough to overcome.

That’s the secret.

That’s the mission.

Not because we’re fearless.

Not because we’re flawless.

But because we’re faithful.

As G‑d says: “If you walk with Me … I will command My blessing.”

Not “maybe.”

Not “if.”

But, “I will.”

So let’s keep walking—praying, fighting, hugging and healing—with G‑d.

Not just carrying our tools, but carrying each other.

It is not a slogan. It’s the solution.

May we see peace, protection, and victory very soon.