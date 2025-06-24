The custom of visiting the graves of the righteous—particularly in times of hardship—is deeply embedded in Jewish tradition, dating back to our earliest ancestors.

Early Incidents of Praying at the Tombs of the Righteous

The Midrash relates that when Joseph was sold by his brothers and taken to Egypt, the caravan passed the grave of his mother, Rachel. Joseph broke away, weeping bitterly as he cried out to his mother: “Awaken and see your son, sold as a slave, torn from his father, with no one to show mercy! Plead before G‑d on my behalf!”

Overcome with grief, Joseph collapsed on the grave. Then, he heard a voice from beneath the earth: “My son, Joseph, I have heard your cries and seen your tears. Your suffering pains me deeply. But trust in G‑d—He is with you and will save you. Go to Egypt and do not fear.”

Indeed, it was no accident that Rachel was buried at the side of the road instead of in the Cave of Machpelah with the rest of the Patriarchs and Matriarchs.

Commenting on the verse, “And Jacob set up a monument over her grave,” the Midrash explains that, by Divine command, Jacob buried Rachel along the roadside because when the Temple would be destroyed and the people taken into exile, they would pass by, giving them the opportunity to stop and pray at her grave. Rachel would then rise up and intercede on their behalf. Indeed, Jeremiah later documents: “A voice is heard On High … Rachel weeps for her children.”

The commentaries point out that the reason Jacob marked the site was so that future generations would know where to go to pray.

Pleading at the grave of a righteous ancestor was also practiced by Caleb, one of the two spies who didn’t return from Canaan with a negative report.

“They went up in the south, and he came to Hebron,” the Torah states. The Talmud notes the shift to singular tense, and explains that Caleb separated from the other Spies and went to pray at the graves of the Patriarchs and Matriarchs that he not succumb to the devious plot of the other Spies.