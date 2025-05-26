What Is Shavuot ? Shavuot is a two-day holiday that celebrates the Giving of the Torah on Mount Sinai, shortly after the Exodus from Egypt. Like all Biblical holidays, it is celebrated by refraining from work, attending synagogue and feasting with friends and loved ones. While much of the synagogue services are similar to those on any other holiday, there are certain key events that take place only during Shavuot. Something to take note of is that many (not Chabad) have the custom of decorating the synagogue with greenery and/or flowers.

All-Night Learning Much of the Jewish world celebrates the first night of Shavuot by learning Torah all night—often in the synagogue. This can take several forms: The most traditional is to read a book known as Tikkun Leil Shavuot , which is a compendium that contains excerpts of every book of the Tanach (Hebrew Bible), Mishnah , Kabbalah , as well as the 613 mitzvot , allowing the reader to skim through the landscape of Jewish tradition in just a few hours. If attending a congregation where this is common, you may want to come with a copy of your own, since synagogues rarely have enough for all visitors. You can download and print an English version here (note: it’s long).

Some communities keep it simple, and people sit alone or in pairs and study a Torah topic of their choice. If this is what you will be doing, it is perfectly acceptable to make arrangements in advance with a study partner or group of friends, so that you know what you'll be doing and with whom.

In recent decades, it has become increasingly popular for synagogues to offer classes, throughout the night, sometimes providing several simultaneous presentations so that everyone can find something right for them. Refreshments are often served, so that people can grab a quick bite to eat and drink before settling back into the Torah book of their choice. Note that this is often a male-only affair, so if you are a woman and wish to attend, it is wise to check in advance to ascertain that you will not be a lone skirt in a sea of suits. Also note that many communities learn all through the night until it’s time for early Morning Services, timed so that the Amidah (Silent Prayer) is said right as the sun rises. Other communities end at dawn and get some shut-eye before returning to synagogue for services mid-morning.

