When you think of Gibraltar, you might picture a small rocky peninsula at the southern tip of Spain, famous for its imposing Rock and strategic location. But did you know it’s also home to a centuries-old Jewish community? Let’s explore 13 facts about the Jews of Gibraltar—a vibrant, tight-knit group that merges strong traditional values with multiple cultures spanning continents.

1. A British Haven for Jews Since 1704, Gibraltar has been under British rule. It may cover fewer than three square miles, but this little British territory has provided a welcoming home for Jews for over three centuries. Read: 12 Facts About the Jews of England

2. Spain Tried to Keep Them Out When Spain officially handed Gibraltar over to the British, they included an important condition: no Jews allowed. This was a holdover from Spain’s 1492 expulsion of the Jews. But practical needs soon got in the way—Britain depended on nearby Morocco for supplies, and Jewish merchants from Morocco played an important role. So the British relaxed the rules and allowed Jewish settlers to establish themselves on the peninsula. Read: The Spanish Expulsion

3. They Supported Their Moroccan Brethren Even though they were now part of a British territory, the Jews of Gibraltar never forgot their roots. Records from the 1800s show that they generously supported Jewish communities back in Morocco, sending financial assistance in difficult times and helping to fund houses of study. Read: 19 Facts About Moroccan Jews

4. They Are Primarily Sephardic Typical dress of a Jew in Gibraltar in the 19th century. The Jews of Gibraltar are mainly Sephardic—descendants of Moroccan Jews, many of whom trace their origins back to pre-expulsion Spain. Others trace their ancestry to Sephardic immigrants from Holland and other countries. In recent decades, however, Ashkenazi Jews from England have established a presence in Gibraltar, further diversifying the community. Read: An Overview of Ashkenazi and Sephardic Jews

5. Jewish Traditions Are Standard Practice What makes Gibraltar’s Jewish community particularly special is how strongly they hold onto tradition. All Jewish residents keep Shabbat, eat kosher, and send their children to Jewish schools, fostering a unique spirit of unity.

6. They Fuse Three Cultures Gibraltarian Jews are shaped by three rich cultural streams: their Moroccan heritage, their Spanish surroundings, and their British governance. This cultural blend shows up in their customs, language, and food.

7. They Pray in Four Historic Synagogues The Ark in a Gibraltar synagogue, showing a large number of Torah Scrolls. For such a tiny place, Gibraltar boasts an impressive four historic synagogues. The first, Shaar Hashamayim (“Gate of Heaven”), opened in the 1720s and was the first synagogue to operate on the Iberian Peninsula since the Spanish expulsion over 200 years earlier. The other three were built soon after, and all four are still actively used. Watch: Synagogues Around the World

8. Prominent Rabbis Lived There Gibraltar has been home to many respected rabbis and Torah scholars, many of whom—including Rabbi Shlomo Abudarham and Rabbi Raphael ibn Naim—came to Gibraltar from Tetouan, a Moroccan city just across the strait. One memorable story involves Rabbi Yosef Elmalech, chief rabbi of Gibraltar in the early 19th century. Late one night, he went to the synagogue to pray without realizing there was a curfew. When a soldier aimed his weapon at him, the soldier’s hand froze in place—until Rabbi Elmalech prayed for his recovery.

9. Jews Served in Leadership Roles Gibraltar has long been known for its religious tolerance and Jewish residents have enjoyed equal rights for centuries. In fact, three Jews in the past century have served as Mayor of Gibraltar: Joshua Hassan, Abraham Serfaty, and Solomon Levy.

10. Wartime Challenges Reduced Their Numbers During World War II, all of Gibraltar’s residents, including the Jews, were evacuated to the United Kingdom. Although many returned after the war, a significant number chose to stay in Britain. As a result, the Jewish population, once over 1,500 in the 19th century, now stands at about 800—roughly 2% of Gibraltar’s total population.

11. An Italian Rabbi Sparked a Spiritual Revival The war years took a toll on the community’s religious life, but in the 1950s and 60s, Rabbi Yosef Emanuel Pacifici, an Italian-born leader, helped spark a spiritual renewal. With encouragement from the Lubavitcher Rebbe, with whom he kept a steady correspondence, he worked tirelessly to strengthen religious observance and bolster youth education.

12. The Local Language Has Jewish Words Gibraltar has its own local dialect, called Llanito, a form of Spanish mixed with English and words from other languages. With a strong Jewish presence in the territory, many loan words are of Jewish origin, such as maot (money), haham (know-it-all), and bezzim (eggs). Many Llanito words come from Haketia, an old Judeo-Spanish dialect once widely spoken by the Jews of northern Morocco. Today, however, the language—along with its Jewish flavor—is in decline. Read: The Declining Jewish Languages