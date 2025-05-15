Michael grew up in a completely secular Jewish home in Brooklyn. At a fairly young age, he discovered that he was musical, and set his mind to becoming a successful musician, focusing on guitar and bass. After playing with a succession of bands, Michael joined a band called The Triplets, which featured a trio of singers and other talented musicians. He composed, arranged, and played guitar and bass for the band.

In the early 1980s, The Triplets were at the cusp of becoming very famous. They were getting ready to record a studio album followed by a tour around the country. Michael had worked his entire life for this very moment—to make it big on the national music scene—and now, that dream was within reach. But his heart was being tugged in another direction: toward Torah and Judaism.

It happened gradually. To help make ends meet, Michael was the manager of a music store. One day, in walked Yossi Piamenta, a famous NY-based guitarist from Israel. The two struck up a conversation, and Yossi mentioned that he was looking for a bass player. Michael said, “I play the bass.” He had an audition—and he got the job. He began playing all over New York City and beyond with the Piamenta brothers. Michael loved the music, he loved the company, and he loved the Jews with whom he had come into contact.

He found himself bouncing back and forth between two very different worlds—one, the secular music scene of The Triplets, which had been his lifelong pursuit, and the other, the energy-filled, passionate world of Middle-Eastern-style Jewish music, performed for warm, welcoming audiences who radiated spiritual joy. He found his heart being tugged toward G‑d and His Torah and realized that he wanted to become a committed Jew.

Another Jewish band went on tour in Israel and brought Michael with them. Inexplicably, he kept running into a young Jewish woman named Nancy. She wasn’t observant herself, but she had relatives who were. In Jerusalem, their paths crossed. In Tel Aviv, again. It was too much to be a coincidence. They both took it as a sign from above that G‑d had plans for them together.

Very quickly, Michael and Nancy decided to get married and embark on a shared journey of becoming Torah-observant. But there was one big problem.

Michael was just about to hit his big break with The Triplets—a studio album followed by a national concert tour. The album wasn’t an issue—they could record during the week. But the tour was a different story. Almost all the concerts were scheduled for Friday nights and Saturdays. For someone who had just committed to keeping Shabbat, this posed an enormous dilemma.

Michael took a deep breath and called Len, the owner of the band. “I’m so excited to be part of the studio album,” he said, “but I’m really sorry, man. I can’t go on tour with the band. I’ve decided to keep Shabbat and live a religious lifestyle. Sorry, buddy … but I do look forward to seeing you in the studio.”

Len wasn’t having it. “Dude, we have a commitment to make this band work. You’re part of that commitment. You can’t be with us in the studio unless you’re with us all the way—including the tour.”

Michael tried one last time. “Why can’t we compromise? Let me do the studio piece and you get someone else for the tour. It’s the best of both worlds.”

But Len shook his head. “You know, Mike, I grew up in an Irish neighborhood right near Borough Park. I was a Shabbos goy for some of the Orthodox Jews. So I know your culture better than you think. And I know all about the snake in the Garden of Eden.” He paused, then added, “Well, Mike, I am the snake. And it’s my job to seduce you away from this utter nonsense.”

Then he sweetened the deal. “I’m willing to throw in a tremendous cash bonus if you promise to come on tour with us. I’m going to make it worth your while.”

Michael could barely resist the temptation. The offer was generous. The dream was right there. He had no religious parents egging him on. He had no observant siblings offering moral support. Even his fiancee was new to Shabbat, so Michael was really challenged. But he had already made his choice. His heart belonged to the Creator and His day of rest.

He took another deep breath and said, “Len, you’ve been a dear friend. But I’ve made a decision—and no amount of money is worth giving up Shabbat. Thank you for your friendship, and I truly wish you the best of luck.”

And so, Michael became Moshe and Nancy became Neshe, and they pooled their enormous talents to build a beautiful Jewish family, first in Brooklyn, and now in Northern New Jersey. The tour never happened, but their lives are filled with G‑d’s music.