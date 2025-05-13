This past Friday, Rabbi Mayshe Schwartz, a Chabad rabbi from the Boston area, was at the Kotel with a group from his community who were visiting Israel together.

As they waited for afternoon services to begin, they met three priests dressed in black and exchanged pleasantries.

The youngest of the three pointed to the eldest and said, “His mother is Jewish!”

The rabbi asked them to wait while he dashed to the nearby Kotel tefillin stand to grab a pair of tefillin. With the help of the younger priest who translated into Spanish for his colleague, Rabbi Schwartz told the elderly priest that every Jewish man has the privilege to wear tefillin and he is no exception. “Surely G‑d put us together and orchestrated this moment so that you can take advantage of your Jewish birthright here in the holiest place on earth.”

The celebration, demonstrating that it’s never too late for a Jewish soul, happened right before 14 Iyar, when Jews around the world celebrate Pesach Sheni, the Second Passover—the day when someone who was unable to participate in the Passover offering at the proper time would observe the mitzvah exactly one month later.

The message is clear: It’s never too late!