1. It’s On Friday The Jewish calendar is structured so that Lag BaOmer can occur on Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, or Friday. Friday is by far the least common, occurring less than 12% of the time.

2. We Must Be Sure to Honor Shabbat With Lag BaOmer leading directly into Shabbat, it’s particularly important to make sure that your Lag BaOmer celebrations are celebrated early in the day, so as not to interfere with the observance of Shabbat. Read: 25 Shabbat Facts Every Jew Should Know

3. It’s Kabbalistically Appropriate In 1974, when Lag BaOmer was on Friday as well, the Rebbe pointed out why this is special. Lag BaOmer celebrates the revelation of the inner secrets of Torah, as expressed in Kabbalah and Chassidism. On Friday afternoon, it is customary to taste the delicacies prepared for Shabbat. Just as the week is made up of six days followed by Shabbat, our world is made of six millennia followed by the time of Moshiach. By now, we are deep into the latter half of the sixth millennium, comparable to Friday afternoon. This, the Rebbe pointed out, is a most appropriate time for a Friday celebration of Lag BaOmer. Read: The Sixth Millennium and the Age of Moshiach

4. There Is Just One Night of Weddings While we refrain from marrying during the Omer, the restriction is suspended for the joyous day of Lag BaOmer. In contemporary Chabad, people often get married both the evening leading into Lag BaOmer and the following afternoon. Since Friday afternoon is not a practical time for a wedding, this year’s Lag BaOmer weddings will take place only on Thursday night. Read: The Nearly Extinct Friday-Afternoon Jewish Wedding

5. It’s 50 Years Since an 18-Vehicle Lag BaOmer Parade Since their inception in 1953, Lag BaOmer parades have typically been on foot—young children, holding placards promoting Torah ideals and mitzvah observance. Fifty years ago, in 1975, a special parade of 18 “mitzvah tanks” made its way down Fifth Avenue in Manhattan before dispersing to various parts of New York City. Later that day, the Rebbe held an unannounced chassidic gathering, following which he distributed wine to all present, especially those who had staffed the mitzvah tanks. Read: Mobilizing the Mitzvah Tanks: The Untold Story of the ‘Are You Jewish?’ Guys

6. The Weather Is Expected to be Outstanding While it’s too early to be certain, early predictions for many places in the United States are coming up as sunny and in the low 70s, perfect weather for barbecues, parades, and other outdoor Lag BaOmer fun. All those in favor say, “Aye!” Read: Why Bonfires & BBQ on Lag BaOmer?