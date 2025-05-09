Tucked off the coast of Tunisia, the island of Djerba is home to one of the few remaining Jewish communities in the Muslim world. Proud of their ancient and colorful heritage, the Jews of Djerba have held fast to their traditional values and lifestyle—even through the many changes and challenges of the past century. Read on for 13 facts about this remarkable and resilient community.

1. Jews Have Lived There for a Very Long Time Jewish life on Djerba stretches back hundreds—possibly even thousands—of years. Some speculate that Jews arrived on the island after the destruction of the Second Temple in Jerusalem, or perhaps even earlier. Historical records show that there has been a Jewish presence on Djerba for at least a millennium.

2. It’s Generally Peaceful Djerba stands out as one of the few Jewish communities still thriving in a Muslim-majority country. While there have been some difficult moments in recent decades (including a stabbing just this week), the Jewish community generally enjoys good relations with both the government and local Muslim neighbors. Read: What the Mossad Didn’t Know

3. It Was an Island of Kohanim (Priests) For most of its history, Djerba’s Jewish population was almost entirely made up of Kohanim—Jewish priests who trace their lineage back to Aaron the High Priest. Over time, Jews from other communities joined the island, diversifying the population. Read: 14 Facts About Kohanim

4. Levites Don’t Stay Long Interestingly, there are no Levites living in Djerba. According to a local legend, when the Levites on Djerba refused to return to Jerusalem to help rebuild the Second Temple, Ezra the Scribe cursed them, saying they wouldn’t survive the year. Since then, no Levite has dared to make Djerba home for more than a year. Read: Who Are the Levites?

5. Traditional Jewish Education Is Highly Valued In the late 1800s, a French Jewish organization called the “Alliance” opened modern schools across Tunisia and the rest of North Africa, with an educational program at odds with traditional Judaism. While many communities sent their children to the new schools, Djerba stood its ground. Until today, the community follows the traditional Jewish curriculum, ensuring that Torah learning remains central, and keeping Jewish observance strong among its youth. Read: Aleph-Bet Before Alphabet

6. The Island Produced Great Rabbis Over the centuries, Djerba became a center of Torah learning, home to respected rabbis and Kabbalists—many with the last name “Kohen.” Notable scholars include Rabbi Shaul Kohen, Rabbi Chalfon Moshe Kohen, and many others who were held in the highest esteem throughout the region.

7. A Printing Press Powerhouse The 1968 Djerba edition of Tanya , with the unique Djerba typeface. Anash .org In 1912, Djerba saw the opening of its first Jewish printing press. Over the next few decades, hundreds of titles were printed on the island, from classic Torah texts to original works by local rabbis. These books were widely used by Jewish communities across North Africa. Fun fact: The layout and font of Tanya, the foundational work of Chabad Chassidism, has remained unchanged for the past 80 years—except for the 1968 Djerba edition, which featured a unique font. This was done at the specific request of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, citing the sanctity of the Djerba typeface. Read: The Printing Press

8. “The Jerusalem of Africa” As a bastion of Torah scholarship and observant Jewish life, it comes as no surprise that the island earned the nickname “the Jerusalem of Africa.”

9. There Are Two “Haras” Djerba’s Jews have historically lived in two exclusively Jewish neighborhoods: Hara Kebira (“large quarter”) and Hara Seghira (“small quarter”). Today, most of the island’s Jewish population (numbering about 1,200) lives in Hara Kebira. There’s also a smaller Jewish community in Zarzis, on the nearby Tunisian mainland.

10. El Ghriba Is a Lag BaOmer Attraction Interior of El Ghriba Synagogue. Issam Barhoumi Among Djerba’s many active synagogues, El Ghriba is the most famous. According to tradition, it was founded by Kohanim exiled from Jerusalem, who brought a door (or stone) from the Holy Temple and incorporated it into the building. While the current structure is relatively new, the synagogue remains a sacred site. Each year on Lag BaOmer, Jews from across the region and beyond make a pilgrimage to pray and celebrate there. Read: What Is Lag BaOmer?

11. They Were Saved From the Nazis on the “ Shabbat of Gold” During World War II, Djerba—like the rest of Tunisia—fell briefly under Nazi control. One Shabbat morning in early 1943, Nazi officials stormed into a synagogue and demanded that the community deliver the exorbitant sum of 50 kilos of gold. The Jews managed to gather only part of the amount. The Nazis warned they’d be back to collect the rest and threatened to bomb both Jewish neighborhoods if they didn’t comply. Miraculously, Allied forces liberated the island before they could return. That Shabbat became known as the “Shabbat of Gold.”

12. A Shofar Signals Shabbat On Friday afternoons in Djerba, a beautiful old tradition still lives on: a shofar is blown from a high rooftop before Shabbat. It’s a signal to the community to close their shops and make their final preparations for the holy day. When it’s time to light candles, the shofar is blown again, marking the onset of Shabbat—a day carefully observed and cherished by all.