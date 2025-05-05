Visiting someone who’s sick—bikur cholim—is more than just a nice thing to do. It’s a powerful mitzvah with deep meaning.

The Torah tells us that G‑d Himself visited Abraham when he was recovering from his circumcision. Later, three angels came to do the same. From this, our sages learn that we’re meant to follow G‑d’s example and visit the sick too.

Even though bikur cholim isn’t listed as one of the 613 mitzvahs, it’s included in the command to “love your fellow as yourself.” The Mishnah says it’s one of the mitzvahs that has no specific measure or limit, and whose reward is great both in this world and in the next.

But it’s more than just showing care. The Talmud says that a visitor can actually take away 1/60th of the illness—so your presence makes a real difference.

Halachah outlines three main goals when visiting someone who’s sick:

To see what they need and offer help if needed.



To comfort and encourage them.



To pray for their healing—especially when you're with them, since the prayer is more powerful that way.

Who’s Considered “Sick”?

This mitzvah applies to anyone who’s seriously ill or can’t care for themselves, even if their life isn’t in danger.

It includes someone on bed rest, like a pregnant woman. But it generally doesn’t apply to someone with something minor, like a regular headache.

Some halachic opinions say it only applies if the person is significantly affected, either by pain or by being unable to get out of bed. The Maharal of Prague explains that G‑d visited Abraham on day three of his circumcision, when the pain had spread through his entire body, not just to a single organ (as had been the case until then).

When Should You Visit?

There’s no set number. In fact, it’s praiseworthy to visit as often as possible, even multiple times a day or night.

But don’t overdo it, as the patient may be in pain, tired, or embarrassed about attending to their personal needs (like using the bathroom) in your presence. It's important to be sensitive.

Also, it’s best not to visit very early or late in the day. Why?

In the morning, the illness might not seem serious, and you might not think to pray.



In the evening, things often seem worse, and you might leave feeling hopeless.



The Rambam explains that these are also common times for treatment or care, and your visit might be a disruption.

That said, many halachic authorities say that nowadays, especially in hospitals with scheduled visiting hours, those concerns don’t always apply. If the patient and staff are okay with it, you can visit at any time.

Still, everyone agrees: better to visit at an imperfect time than not visit at all.

Visiting on Shabbat

It’s customary to visit the sick on Shabbat, but keep the tone gentle and comforting.

When praying for them, especially if their life is not in danger, say: “It is Shabbat—we are not permitted to cry. Healing will come soon, for His mercy is great.”

No sadness or crying on Shabbat—but supportive words are always okay.

A Few More Tips When Visiting

You don’t want to cause any discomfort. So, for example, you might avoid visiting someone with a stomach issue, eye disease, or headache—anything that makes socializing harder.

Don’t barge in. Call from outside and ask how they are and if they need anything.

When you see their suffering, pray for their healing.

How Soon Should You Visit?

If you're a close friend or relative, you can visit right away. According to the Levush, familiar visitors can come immediately, as their presence brings comfort.

But others are encouraged to wait three days. Why the delay? Some say it’s so you don’t spread the news too early, which could affect the person’s mazal or cause unnecessary worry. Others say early visitors might make the patient feel like their situation is worse than it really is.

However, a phone call is generally okay right away.

If the illness gets worse, or the patient needs care, anyone can visit immediately—no need to wait.

What to Say When Visiting the Sick

Take a moment before visiting someone who is sick. Think about what you might say that would truly uplift and encourage them.

Pray for the patient and reassure them.

Don’t bring sadness into the room. Keep things light and positive. Speak in a way that eases their pain.

Avoid talking about the illness unless they bring it up. Never, ever mention someone else who didn’t survive a similar condition.

Share a kind word, a cheerful story, a joke, or even a short dvar Torah if you think they’d appreciate it.

if you think they’d appreciate it. Think about who they are. A Torah scholar may enjoy hearing a new insight. Others may prefer a comment about the weather or a friendly chat.



Use good judgment. Every person is different.

What If the Patient is Unaware of the Visit?

Even if the person is asleep, unconscious, or just a baby (like after a brit), you still fulfill the mitzvah. Why?

Because you’re still praying for them and checking on their needs, which are core parts of bikur cholim.

Can You Do the Mitzvah of Bikur Cholim Over the Phone?

Ideally, bikur cholim is done in person.

But if that’s not possible, a call, email, or message can also offer emotional support, prayer and encouragement.

Just keep in mind: phone calls don’t allow you to check on the person’s needs or comfort them with your physical presence. But it’s still a real and valid way to do the mitzvah, especially if the patient does not want visitors.

How to Pray for the Patient's Recovery

Ideally, pray near the patient, but you can pray from afar if necessary.

Include the patient among others who are sick, saying: “G‑d should heal you among all the rest of the Jewish sick.”

Use the person’s Jewish name and mother’s Jewish name. If you don’t know the mother’s name, use the father’s. If that’s not known either, a last name is acceptable.

If a parent is praying for a child, they should say “my son” or “my daughter” without saying their own name.

When praying in the person’s presence, you don’t need to say their name at all. Even a short, sincere request like “Please heal them” counts.

It's also customary to say a mi shebeirach prayer during Torah reading in shul.

When saying someone’s name in prayer, skip titles like “Rabbi” or “Rebbetzin.” This includes praying for a parent. Just say: “My father/mother [name], son/daughter of [mother’s name].”

Which Psalms Should You Say?

While any prayers and psalms work, many customarily recite the following psalms for one who is sick:

Short set: 20, 30, 121, 130, and 142

Longer set (if you have more time): 20, 6, 9, 13, 16, 17, 18, 22, 23, 28, 30, 31, 32, 33, 37, 38, 39, 41, 49, 55, 56, 69, 86, 88, 89, 90, 91, 102, 103, 104, 107, 116, 118, 128, 142, 143

You can also recite the chapter that corresponds to their age. For example, if someone is 75 years old, recite Psalm 76 (because they’re in their 76th year).

Then, go to Psalm 119, which is organized by the Hebrew alphabet, and recite the stanzas that match the letters of their Hebrew name. So, for someone named Moshe (משה), recite the stanzas for mem, shin and hei. For Rachel (רחל), say resh, chet and lamed.

Some people also add the verses in Psalm 119 that spell out the words kara Satan—“tear Satan”—as a prayer to cancel any harsh decrees.

Psalms and Jewish Prayer for Healing English Text

Praying at the Graves of the Righteous

It’s a long-standing tradition to ask a righteous person to pray for someone who is sick or in distress.

Many people turn to the Lubavitcher Rebbe, even today, by visiting his holy resting place—the Ohel Chabad—Lubavitch—or sending a letter with their request.

Giving Charity

And don’t forget—charity helps too.

Giving tzedakah in honor of someone who’s sick is a powerful merit. It can cancel harsh decrees and even save one from death.

Can a Kohen Visit Someone in a Hospital?

It depends.

In places like Israel, or Jewish neighborhoods where most patients are Jewish, a kohen can’t enter a hospital unless he knows for sure there’s no Jewish corpse present—a rare situation.

Outside of Israel, or in hospitals where most patients aren’t Jewish, a kohen can enter in certain situations, like visiting a wife or close relative. But if he knows a Jewish body is there, he may not enter under any circumstances.

