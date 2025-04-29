There’s a custom to study one chapter of Pirkei Avot (Ethics of the Fathers) every Shabbat afternoon between Passover and Shavuot. Many communities, including Chabad, continue learning Pirkei Avot each week throughout the summer, all the way up until Rosh Hashanah. It’s usually studied after Minchah (the afternoon prayer), in the waning moments of Shabbat.

A Quick Note: Why Six Chapters? There are six Shabbatot between Passover and Shavuot. But interestingly, the original Mishnah Avot only had five chapters! The sixth chapter, known as Kinyan Torah ("Acquiring the Torah"), was added later. It’s a collection of teachings about how to approach and acquire Torah wisdom, and by at least the 9th century, it had become the custom to study it on the Shabbat before Shavuot—the holiday celebrating the Giving of the Torah. Over time, it was printed together with Pirkei Avot in all editions, giving us the six-chapter cycle we know today.

Why Is Avot studied At This time of Year? Rabbi Shmuel de Uçeda (c.1530–c.1570), in his introduction to his classic anthology of commentaries on the Pirkei Avot called Midrash Shmuel, records two primary reasons— discovered in an unpublished manuscript—for this practice:

Guarding Against Temptations As the days get warmer, there’s a natural pull toward relaxation—and sometimes, toward less-than-ideal behavior. Our sages, always attuned to the rhythms of human nature, instituted the study of Pirkei Avot during this time. Filled with guidance on refining character, pursuing virtue, and living righteously, Pirkei Avot helps keep us grounded, focused and spiritually striving for more.

Preparation for Torah The days between Passover and Shavuot are marked by the counting of the Omer, a journey of personal refinement. Just as the Jewish people purified themselves before receiving the Torah at Sinai, we too prepare ourselves anew each year. Learning Pirkei Avot helps us cultivate the humility, awe of G‑d, and moral integrity needed to truly embrace Torah. As the verse says, “The beginning of wisdom is the fear of G‑d.” Additionally, Rabbi Shmuel de Uçeda shares a few more insights:

Days of Judgment and Reflection This time of year carries a somber tone as well: it’s the period when Rabbi Akiva’s students tragically passed away, so we engage in mourning customs like refraining from weddings and haircuts. Because the attribute of Divine judgment is activated during these weeks, our hearts naturally become more humble and open. So it’s an ideal time to study Pirkei Avot, which is all about ethical instruction and self-refinement.

Humility at the Time of Harvest As the crops grow and fields begin to ripen, there’s a different kind of test: success. If the year’s harvest looks abundant, we need to remember to thank G‑d. And if it looks lean, we’re reminded to turn to Him in trust and humility. Either way, these are moments for spiritual reflection—and Pirkei Avot, with its timeless wisdom, becomes the perfect guide.

Why Continue Through the Summer? Why do some continue learning Pirkei Avot all summer long? The Rebbe analyzes the two primary reasons why we learn Pirkei Avot: Two Layers of Preparation The first reason for studying Pirkei Avot was to prepare for receiving the Torah. And while we celebrate the Giving of the Torah on Shavuot, the story doesn’t end there. The Sin of the Golden Calf, the people's repentance, and Moses’ prayers for forgiveness all unfolded during the summer months. By continuing to learn Pirkei Avot after Shavuot, we view our journey differently. Before Shavuot, we read it as the righteous, preparing to receive the Torah. After Shavuot, we read it through the eyes of penitents, striving to repair and deepen our connection.

Safeguarding Ourselves Through the Summer The second reason was to protect ourselves during the hazy, lazy days of summer. For many, a solid dose of ethical learning around Shavuot is enough. But for those who want to go the extra mile, or who feel the need for continued spiritual reinforcement, the weekly study of Pirkei Avot keeps the soul alert and growing throughout the summer months.