Kurdistan is often in the news, as the region is a battleground between several countries and the Kurdish rebels, who have struggled for generations for independence. But did you know that the region was once home to a thriving—and unique—Jewish community? Read on for 11 facts about Kurdish Jews.

1. They Hail From Several Countries Kurdistan is a historical region stretching across parts of Turkey, Iraq, Iran, Syria, Armenia, and Azerbaijan. For centuries, Jewish communities thrived in this region, especially in Iraqi Kurdistan, developing a unique culture and rich traditions.

2. Noah ’s Ark Grounded There The Kurdish region was where Noah and his family first set foot on dry land after the Great Deluge. The Bible says that the ark rested on “the mountains of Ararat,” rendered by Onkelos, the classic Aramaic translator, as “Kardu”—a clear reference to Kurdistan. Read: 14 Facts About Noah

3. Their Roots Go Way Back A Kurdish Jewish woman, circa 1910. No one knows exactly when Jews first arrived in the Kurdish region, but there’s a popular belief that the Ten Tribes were exiled there. What we do know for sure is that they’ve been there for centuries! The famous 12th-century Jewish traveler, Rabbi Benjamin of Tudela, visited the area and reported more than 100 Jewish communities that included many Torah scholars. Read: The Quest of Rabbi Benjamin of Tudela

4. Adiabene Was a Jewish Kingdom One of the most remarkable chapters in Kurdish Jewish history is the story of Adiabene, an ancient kingdom in the Kurdish region. In the first century CE, Queen Helena of Adiabene and her son, King Monobaz, embraced Judaism. They are frequently mentioned in the Talmud, where they are praised for their generosity and piety. Read: Queen Helena

5. Their Language Is Aramaic For many centuries, Aramaic was the dominant Jewish language in the Middle East. While most Jews in the region eventually transitioned to Arabic, Kurdish Jews continued speaking Aramaic for much longer. They called their language Lishna Yahudiya, meaning “the Jewish language.” However, as the community relocated to the Land of Israel in the past century, Aramaic as a spoken language has become increasingly rare. Read: 11 Facts About Aramaic

6. The Tale of a False Messiah Around the year 1160, a man named David Alroy arose in the Kurdish town of Amadiya. He claimed he would overthrow the Persian king and lead an army to conquer Jerusalem. His bold proclamations and supposed mystical powers gained him a sizable following. But the Jewish scholars of Baghdad warned that the time for Redemption had not yet arrived. Alroy was soon assassinated and his movement collapsed. Read: The Story of Sabbatai Zevi

7. They Produced Many Scholars—Including a Woman! Throughout history, Kurdish Jewry has produced many notable scholars, particularly from the Chariri and Barzani families. These scholars wrote works on Jewish law, Kabbalah, and poetry—though most of their writings remain in manuscript form, since printing presses were scarce in the region. Among these scholars was a remarkable woman, Osnat Barzani, who led a yeshivah in Mosul after the passing of her husband. Read: Three Learned Jewish Women from Bavel

8. They Honored the Graves of the Prophets Kurdish Jews deeply revered the resting places of several biblical prophets said to be interred in the region. For generations, they made annual pilgrimages to the tomb of the prophet Nahum in Alqosh after the festival of Shavuot. They would recite prayers there and place dried fruit on his grave before eating them. Other significant sites include the graves of the prophet Jonah near ancient Nineveh and the prophet Obadiah in Mosul. Watch: Why Pray at a Grave?

9. They Left Everything for the Holy Land A Kurdish Jew in Iraqi Kurdistan, 1930's. Kurdish Jews always dreamed of returning to their ancestral homeland. Throughout the 19th and early 20th centuries, thousands made the difficult journey to the Land of Israel, building new communities there. In 1951–1952, nearly all of Kurdish Jewry was airlifted to Israel as part of Operation Ezra and Nehemiah, alongside the rest of Iraqi Jewry. Read: Our Land

10. Seharane: A Kurdish Jewish Tradition Each year after Passover, Kurdish Jews would head out to the fields for a festive celebration filled with traditional foods, music, and dancing. This beloved festival, known as Seharane (meaning “moon” or “excursion”), was a highlight of the year. When Kurdish Jews settled in Israel, they shifted the celebration to Chol Hamoed Sukkot. Today, the festival attracts thousands each year, where participants enjoy Kurdish Jewish cuisine, music, and culture.