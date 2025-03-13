Bukharian Jews have a rich history that spans thousands of years, with roots stretching back to ancient times. Though their origins are in Central Asia, today they thrive in communities around the world. Read on for 13 facts about this unique and vibrant Jewish community.

1. Jews Lived in Central Asia for Thousands of Years The history of Bukharian Jews is said to go back millennia, possibly to Biblical times. It has been theorized that the first to arrive in the region might have been members of the Ten Tribes of Israel. Scripture tells us they were exiled to a place called Chabor —which, interestingly, can be rearranged to spell “Bukhar.” It is more likely, however, that the first Jews arrived there during the Babylonian Exile. Once part of the vast Persian Empire, the Jews of Central Asia would have been among those affected by Haman’s decree in the Purim story. Read: Where Are the Ten Lost Tribes?

2. They’re Not Just From Bukhara Family of David Kalontarov, of Samarkand’s Bukharan Quarter, in front of their Sukkah , 1902. The name “Bukharian Jews” comes from Bukhara, a historic city in what is now Uzbekistan, where a large Jewish community once thrived. But they didn’t only live there. Bukharian Jews also built communities in cities like Samarkand, Tashkent, and Dushanbe (now in Tajikistan). Travelers started calling all the Jews in the region “Bukharian,” the name by which they are known today.

3. The Silk Road Brought Jewish Merchants The legendary Silk Road, which connected Europe and the Far East, ran right past cities like Bukhara and Samarkand. This attracted Jewish merchants to the region, where they engaged in trade and commerce. Over time, Jews from Persia, Afghanistan, the Middle East, and beyond blended with earlier residents to form a cohesive and colorful Jewish community. Read: 10 Facts About Persian Jews

4. They Have Their Own Unique Language Bukharan Jewish girl, c. 1860s Just like Ashkenazi Jews developed Yiddish and Sephardic Jews spoke Ladino, Bukharian Jews have their own language—Bukharian. It’s similar to the Tajik dialect of Persian but also includes words from Hebrew, Aramaic, and other languages. These days, it’s mostly spoken by the older generation. Read: The Declining Jewish Languages

5. Their Rabbis Were Called “Mullas” Along with the terms rav and hakham popular among Sephardim, Bukharian Jews often referred to their rabbis as “mulla,” Persian and Arabic for “master.” Read: The Great Spirit of Mulla Yosef

6. The Bukharian Quarter Was Once Jerusalem ’s Finest Neighborhood Bukharan Jewish family in Jerusalem , 1909. In the late 1800s, Bukharian Jews began making their way to the Land of Israel. They built the Bukharian Quarter in Jerusalem—one of the first neighborhoods outside the Old City walls. With wide tree-lined streets and grand homes, it became one of the most elegant areas of the city. Read: 15 Facts About Jerusalem

7. They Have a Long-Standing Connection With Chabad The Chabad-Lubavitch movement has deep ties with the Bukharian Jewish community. In 1897, the fifth Chabad Rebbe, Rabbi Sholom Dovber Schneersohn, sent Rabbi Shlomo Yehuda Leib Eliezerov to serve as rabbi in Samarkand. Later, his nephew, Rabbi Avraham Chaim Naeh, took on the role. During Soviet times, the sixth Rebbe, Rabbi Yosef Yitzchak Schneersohn, sent Rabbi Simchah Gorodetsky to strengthen Judaism in the region, where his selfless activities nearly cost him his life. Read: Shocking Arrests in Samarkand

8. They Have Distinct Surnames Bukharian surnames almost invariably end with “-ov” or “-off,” meaning “son of.” Names like Yitzchakov, Pinchasov, and Boruchov indicate an ancestor’s given name. Other surnames reflect a patriarch’s occupation or position, such as Kalontarov, “community leader,” and Babayov, “elder.” Read: 10 Keys to Understanding Ashkenazi Surnames

9. Jomahs Are Worn for Special Occasions A traditional jomah robe. One of the most stunning Bukharian traditions is the jomah, an ornate robe embroidered with gold thread and jewels. It’s typically worn for major celebrations, such as weddings, bar mitzvahs, and holidays. Bukharian men and boys are also known for their colorful, full-sized kippahs. Read: 11 Kippah Facts Every Jewish Guy Should Know

10. They Opened Their Homes to Refugees During WWII When Nazi Germany invaded the Soviet Union in 1941, many Jews fled to distant Uzbekistan to avoid capture and certain death. The Bukharian Jewish community welcomed these refugees with open arms, offering them shelter, food, and support—often with great self-sacrifice. Read: Starvation in Wartime Samarkand

11. Their Matzah Looks Like a Bowl Bukharian Jewish family, c. 1880 Bukharian matzah isn’t flat like the kind you might be used to. It’s baked on top of an inverted circular oven called a tandoor, giving it a unique bowl-like shape. But despite the difference in appearance, it’s made just like traditional matzah—with only flour and water, baked quickly to avoid becoming chametz. Read: 18 Matzah Facts Every Jew Should Know

12. Their Cuisine Is Delicious Bukharian food is rich and varied. Some classic dishes include bakhsh (green rice with chicken), dolma (stuffed cabbage), and osh palov (a tasty rice dish with meat, chickpeas, and carrots). If you ever have the opportunity to try kosher Bukharian cuisine, don’t miss out! Read: Why Do We Keep Kosher?