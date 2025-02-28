Every week, our “Ask the Rabbi” inbox is full of questions. We never know what to expect; the questions are as diverse as the Jewish people! Here is a sampling of some of the recent questions we’ve been asked (with all identifying information removed):

Can I Read Megillah to Myself?

Question

I will be away on Purim, in a city where there is no Megillah reading available. Can I read it to myself instead?

Answer

The way to do this mitzvah is to hear it read from a scroll, and I encourage you to make every effort to be present at a Megillah reading on Purim. If you are truly unable to get to a place where there will be a kosher reading, read it from a printed text—so that the mitzvah will not be forgotten—without reciting the blessings.

Rabbi Simcha

Why Three Half-Coins?

Question

Why are three “half-coins” given to charity on Taanit Esther, when the Torah only asks for one?

Answer

The basic explanation is that the Torah portion that mandates the half-shekel contains the word terumah (“offering”) three times. Others explain that it corresponds to the three times it says the words machatzit hashekel (“half-shekel”).

As you can read here, the Rema writes: “Some say that there is [support] to give prior to Purim a half-coin that is established in that place and in that time as a memorial to the Shekel half-coin that they would give in Adar. And since “terumah [tithe]” is written three times in that portion, there is [support] to give three [half-coins].”

Rabbi Mendel

Can I Spend Purim on a Cruise?

Question

I am not completely religious. I was wondering if it is appropriate, according to Halachah, to go on a cruise over Purim, assuming that I fast on the Fast of Esther.

Answer

It’s wonderful that you’re seeking to observe Purim. The main reason not to take a cruise over Purim is that you will not be able to hear the Megillah being read. All things being equal, I would suggest instead looking at different dates.

Rabbi Eliezer

Can I Bring Hamantaschen to a Shiva House?

Question

Is it OK to bring hamantaschen to a shiva house, or should I stick to non-festive foods?

Answer

It is perfectly permissible to bring hamantaschen to a shiva house, but they should not be given directly to the mourner. Instead, they should be given to the family as a whole. Mishloach manot on Purim should similarly not be given directly to the mourner, but rather to the family or household.

Rabbi Mendel

Will Purim Be the Only Holiday Celebrated in Messianic Times?

Question

What is the Talmudic source for the notion that in the times of Moshiach all the holidays will be canceled except Purim?

Answer

Good question. Midrash Mishlei 9:2 tells us:

All of the holidays are to be nullified in the future, but the days of Purim will not be nullified, as it is stated, “And these days of Purim will not be rescinded from the Jews.” Rabbi Elazar said, Also Yom Kippur will forever not be nullified, as it is stated, “And it will be to you for an everlasting statute to atone for the Children of Israel from all of their sins once a year.”

Let me know if you need any more information,

Rabbi Mendel

Can I Talk Shop on Purim?

Question

A number of the mishloach manot packages I’ll be giving out are to business associates. Are there any prohibitions on talking shop while doing so?

Answer

It is best to take off from work on Purim, but there is no problem with chatting a bit about business when giving them mishloach manot to colleagues.

Please don't hesitate to write back if I can be of further assistance,

Rabbi Simcha

What Are the Obligations of a Jew on Purim?

There are four Purim mitzvot:

Hearing the Megillah (story of Purim) being read twice, once on Purim eve and once during Purim day. Matanot La’evyonim: giving charity to at least two poor people or in two separate charity boxes. Mishloach Manot: giving gifts of food to friends on Purim—at minimum, two foods to one friend. Eating a Purim feast sometime on Purim day

You can find details about each of these and other Purim customs here.



Rebbetzin Rochel

Where can I find the Reading for Parshat Zachor ?

Hi! You can find the reading here.

Rebbetzin Chani

How Much Should I Give for Machatzit Hashekel?

Question

When using silver half dollars, what is common practice? I have heard numbers ranging from $1.50 all the way to $30. I’m not sure what to do.



Answer

It doesn't make a difference if they are silver, machatzit hashekel is half of whatever the main coin is. In America, that’s a half dollar, Britain is a half pound, in France it would be a half Euro, etc.

Some, however, do have the custom to try to specifically use silver half-dollars, but one fulfills the mitzvah in any denomination of coins.

Please don't hesitate to write back if you have any further questions,

Rabbi Simcha

