Moses is one of the most influential figures in history, leading the Jewish people from slavery to nationhood and delivering the Torah at Mount Sinai. But 7 Adar, his final day on earth, was just as remarkable as the rest of his life. From blessing the tribes to writing Torah scrolls to witnessing the future, his passing was filled with incredible moments. Read on for 15 facts about this momentous day.

1. It Was His 120th Birthday Moses passed away on 7 Adar, 2488 (1273 BCE) —the same exact day he was born 120 years earlier. It's quite rare for someone to pass away on their birthday! This shows that Moses completed his life's mission to perfection, without losing even a single day.

2. He Spent Five Weeks Delivering His Final Will On 1 Shevat, Moses gathered the Jewish people and began sharing his final words with them. For the next five weeks, he exhorted them to follow G‑d's ways and reviewed all the mitzvahs they had received at Mt. Sinai. His farewell speech became the Book of Deuteronomy, the fifth and final book of the Torah. Moses' words in the last three Torah portions—Vayelech, Haazinu, and Vezot Habrachah—were all said on 7 Adar.

3. He Wrote 13 Torah Scrolls Moses was incredibly busy on the day of his passing! The Talmud tells us that he wrote 13 Torah scrolls that very day—one for each of the 12 tribes and one to be kept in the Ark of the Covenant. How was it possible for one person to write so much in a single day? Some say that Moses began writing them earlier and completed the final verses on that day. According to another tradition, Moses used practical Kabbalah to infuse his quill with miraculous powers.

4. Some Say It Was Shabbat According to one tradition, Moses passed away on Shabbat afternoon. But how could he have written Torah scrolls when writing is forbidden on Shabbat? Some explain that he completed them on Friday, while others say that miraculous writing is not forbidden on Shabbat. Another tradition suggests that Moses actually passed away on Friday, before Shabbat began.

5. He Blessed Each Tribe Also on 7 Adar, Moses gathered the Jewish people and blessed them. He first blessed the nation as a whole and then gave each tribe its own special blessing. His final words were filled with love and encouragement: Fortunate are you, O Israel! Who is compared to you? You are a nation delivered by G‑d. He is a shield to assist you and a sword to grant you victory. Out of fear, your enemies will try to deceive you, and you will tread upon their high places.

6. He Handed the Reins to Joshua Leadership didn't end with Moses—on the day of his passing, he officially passed the torch to his faithful student, Joshua. Moses instructed Joshua to join him in teaching the song of Haazinu to the nation, ensuring that the people would follow their new leader with the same devotion.

7. He Made a Spiritual Leap While Moses was the greatest prophet in Jewish history, the Talmud tells us that he only mastered 49 of the 50 portals of understanding. But on his last day, the 50th elusive portal was revealed to him, raising his spiritual awareness to an entirely new level.

8. G‑d Showed Him the Land of Israel … Moses had one great wish: to enter the Promised Land. He prayed repeatedly to G‑d, but the answer remained no. However, G‑d did grant him something remarkable—He told Moses to climb to the top of Mt. Nebo, where he showed him the entire Land of Israel. How did Moses see so far? According to one tradition, G‑d illuminated his eyes with the light of the first day of creation, extending his gaze beyond the limits of human eyesight.

9. … Along With all of Jewish History It wasn’t just geography that Moses saw—he was given a vision of the entire future of Jewish history. According to the Midrash, G‑d revealed to him everything that would happen to the Jewish people, right up to today and beyond.

10. He Was as Vigorous as Ever Even at 120 years old, Moses remained full of strength. Tradition tells us that he ascended Mt. Nebo in a single stride, displaying superhuman energy right until the very end.

11. G‑d "Kissed" Him Moses didn't experience death as something painful. Instead, the Midrash describes that G‑d took his soul with a "kiss." Moses was exposed to a lofty level of spiritual bliss, spurring his soul to leave his body and cleave to its divine source.

12. His Burial Site Is a Millennia-Old Mystery Moses passed away on Mt. Nebo, on the eastern bank of the Jordan River. He was buried "in the valley in the land of Moab, opposite Beth Peor." But despite these clues, the Torah states, "No one knows his burial site to this day." The Talmud shares a fascinating story: A group of Roman officials once set out to locate this sacred spot, but wherever they stood, the site seemed to be somewhere else! Even when they split into two groups, each one thought they saw the location where the other group was standing.

13. He Was Buried by G‑d—Or By Himself! If no one knew his burial site, then who buried Moses? According to one tradition, G‑d Himself performed this final mitzvah, laying His faithful servant to rest. Others say that Moses, in his unique greatness, buried himself.

14. His Body Remained Whole The Torah tells us that even after Moses’ passing, “His appearance did not dim, and the moisture of his body did not leave.” Not only did his soul live on forever, but miraculously, his body remained complete as well.