Let’s say—purely theoretically, of course—that I purchased some jewels in Paris at what seemed like a once-in-a-lifetime bargain. Later, I discovered that these treasures may actually have been stolen. According to Torah law, am I obligated to return them to their rightful owner, say, for argument’s sake, a museum? And if I do, does the owner have to reimburse me for what I paid?

Reply I’m going to reply under the assumption that this is indeed a “purely theoretical” question. But first, note that knowingly buying stolen goods is described by the Sages as a “grave sin,” since doing so supports and encourages theft. As the Sages taught, “It is not the mouse that steals, but the hole that steals.” In short, it’s not just the thief who is guilty; anyone who enables or assists a thief (by providing a hiding place, storage, or a market for stolen goods) is considered complicit in the theft itself. So you shouldn’t even buy items that are suspected of being stolen. But let’s say you already bought them. What now?

Despair of Ownership Jewish law distinguishes between two situations: before and after the original owner gives up hope of ever recovering his property. This is known as ye’ush (despair). Strictly speaking, if the thief sold the goods before the owner despaired, the items still belong to the original owner and must be returned to him without compensation. (If the sale occurred after ye’ush, then the combination of the owner’s despair and a change of possession [shinui reshut] transfers ownership to the buyer. In that case, the original owner must seek compensation from the thief through a rabbinical court. ) But the Sages realized that this could severely impact the market, as people would hesitate to buy or sell, fearing that an item they purchased in good faith might later be identified as stolen and would have to be returned without compensation. They therefore established a special ordinance known as takanat hashuk (the “marketplace enactment”) under which, if a person purchased items in good faith, unaware that they were stolen, the buyer must return them to the rightful owner but may first be reimbursed for what was paid. Of course, if the buyer knew that the goods were stolen, this enactment does not apply. The Rama adds that even if the buyer knew the seller was a thief but didn’t know these particular goods were stolen, the buyer is still to be reimbursed.