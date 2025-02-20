Thoughts broken into shards and pieces, just like my heart ...

***

It seems like for the Jewish people, it's October 7th all over again.

***

Shiri and Yarden (may he live and be well) obviously chose their children's names carefully. Both Kfir and Ariel mean “lion” in Hebrew. The little redhead kids were our cubs. We wanted to see them roaring again, laughing, telling us it was all a nightmare.

Instead, this will stay a nightmare forever.

***

Someone said, "In the past 15 months, whenever I saw a redhead child in the supermarket, in the playground, or anywhere, I couldn't help but think of Kfir and Ariel."

Me too.

***

In Auschwitz, when the war ended, the Nazis ran to hide. They knew they had committed the worst atrocities on earth. The Hamas monsters from Gaza are holding sickening public parades.

***

We prayed, we hoped, even when we knew they were false hopes. We didn't give up. Today we mourn. Our brothers and our sister are gone. After so many victims, after so many horrific stories, we thought we were numb already. We are not.

***

My sister Mussie posted a picture in our family WhatsApp group. Together with her husband, Rabbi Mendel, they run a Chabad House for Russian-speaking Jews in Netanya.

They have also helped hundreds of adults who never had a chance to have a brit milah to have one. And today, they helped an immigrant from Ukraine do this big mitzvah.

He chose a Hebrew name for himself:

Kfir Ariel.

***

The pain is so deep. The sadness is overwhelming. And the anger, oh G‑d, the anger. To think that fellow humans can be capable of this burns like a fire in my body.

***

I woke up early this morning to watch. I want to go back to bed and stay there the entire day. But I can't, and I shouldn't. I know that I must use this pain to activate me even more. The answer to evil and darkness is not inaction and depression. It must be action. Louder, stronger than ever before.

***

Help people to bring more Jewish children into the world—if you are able, do so yourself. Help Jewish children become more proud to be Jewish, more connected to G‑d, Torah, and mitzvot. We are not going to give up or give in.

***

Am Yisrael Chai. Despite. In spite.

***

Yarden Bibas: We hug you so tight. We can't stop crying with you.

***

G‑d ... please. Enough already. We want Moshiach now.

Mendy