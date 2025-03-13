Santa Teresa is about as remote and exotic as you can possibly get. As locals like to say: “Go to the end of the world and hang a left.” To get there from Costa Rica’s capital city of San Jose, it takes a ferry ride and six hours of driving, much of it over unpaved mountain roads.

With jungle vegetation everywhere, monkeys leaping through the lush tree canopy, and not a single traffic light within 100 miles, it’s a magnet for people seeking surf, beach, and a true disconnect from life’s hustle and bustle.

Since 2022, the Jewish community there, including the steady stream of tourists, has been served by Rabbi Berel and Chana Dubinsky, who cater to their every Jewish need. Here, Rabbi Dubinsky shares about his life and work out in the remote jungles of Central America.

To start with, can you share a bit about the history of Jewish life in Santa Teresa?

The truth is, Jewish life in Santa Teresa grew right along with life here in general. This was once a sleepy fishing village that few people had heard of. Things picked up when a group of Israeli families came here and saw the potential to create a thriving tourist destination. Now, the town has hotels, restaurants, and luxury villas. But, at the same time, it’s still very much a jungle with no proper shopping or other amenities that we are used to.

The Jewish community here is mostly Sephardic with a very strong traditional core. A local woman donated a room in her home to be the designated synagogue, and whoever happened to be the most learned person in town would lead somewhat regular services.

Throughout the years, Rabbi Hershel Spalter, the Chabad rabbi of San Jose, would dispatch rabbinical students to Santa Teresa for holidays and would also send supplies as needed. But the community had its ups and downs, and there was no regular kosher food or steady infrastructure. This went on for decades.

A menorah atop an ATV in Santa Teresa.

When did you arrive and what has happened since?

We came in 2022 and saw that there was a real need for permanent local infrastructure. We arrived with our toddler and set about building that infrastructure. We rented a home and started hosting services and Shabbat meals.

Things just exploded. A typical Friday night in the winter (our “high season”) can see well over 100 guests for Shabbat dinner, and our recent Chanukah party was attended by 300 celebrants.

The Chanukah party was held in our new Jewish preschool. Our diverse staff allows us to accommodate children who speak English, Hebrew, or Spanish at home, and we are already looking to expand from one to three classes.

How do you get kosher food there?

It’s a real challenge. For example, this Friday we flew in an order from San Jose. It arrived at our Chabad House an hour and 15 minutes before Shabbat. We had our chef hustle to prepare it in time, and our guests enjoyed a delicious kosher dinner.

Whenever I drive to San Jose, I fill our car with as much as I can, but we have a lot of people to feed!

With G‑d’s help, things work out, but it is not easy!

What are your plans for the future?

As I mentioned, we expect our preschool to grow. The same premises will also host our afternoon and Sunday Hebrew school, which we are currently building up.

The big news is that we now own a plot of land in the center of town, which will become our permanent Chabad center. Our plans include a mikvah, which will be welcomed by many families here, a tourist lounge (including a library), a synagogue, a commercial kitchen, rooms for visiting volunteers, and a large multipurpose hall.

Rabbi Berel Dubinsky helps a community member with tefillin .

What keeps you inspired?

When I think back to my years as a yeshiva student, I realize how valuable it was to live in a bubble of Torah learning, prayer, and self-development. Those precious years set me straight and helped chart my course to this day. The values I received are now my rudder and anchor, making sure I do not get lost in the jungle.