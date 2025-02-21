Did you know that a brilliant female scholar is mentioned in the Talmud? Meet Beruriah, the wife of the great sage Rabbi Meir. Known for her sharp mind, vast knowledge, and strong character, Beruriah is one of the most fascinating women in Jewish history. Read on for 13 facts about this incredible personality.

1. Her Father Was Martyred for Teaching Torah Beruriah was the daughter of Rabbi Chanina ben Tradyon, one of the Ten Martyrs—a series of Jewish leaders executed by the Romans in the second century CE. Rabbi Chanina was caught teaching Torah in public, holding a Torah scroll close to his heart. In an act of unspeakable cruelty, the Romans burned him alive together with the scroll. His unwavering dedication to Torah surely inspired Beruriah’s own lifelong pursuit of Jewish scholarship. Read: The Ten Martyrs

2. She Lost Her Mother Too The tragedy didn’t end there. The Romans also murdered Beruriah’s mother and abducted her sister, forcing her into a brothel. Despite these unimaginable hardships, Beruriah’s sister stayed strong, cleverly resisting those who tried to take advantage of her. (More on her later.)

3. Her Name Means “Purified” In Hebrew, Beruriah means “purified”—a name that reflects her clear and precise understanding of Torah, free of errors or misconceptions. Read: Beruriah

4. Her Husband Was a Great Torah Scholar … Beruriah married Rabbi Meir, one of the most renowned sages of his time. He is mentioned throughout the Mishnah, and is considered the author of all teachings in the Mishnah that aren't attributed to any other name. His rulings were so profound that his colleagues were often unable to fully grasp their depth. Rabbi Judah the Prince, compiler of the Mishnah, attributed all his wisdom to the one time he caught a glimpse of Rabbi Meir. Read: Rabbi Meir

5. … And So Was She Beruriah wasn’t just the wife of a great scholar—she was a brilliant Torah scholar in her own right. The Talmud tells us that she studied 300 teachings from 300 scholars in a single day! She also spent over three years studying Sefer Yuchsin, an exposition of the Book of Chronicles. Her opinion in Jewish law is cited twice in the Talmud—and both times she was lauded by her contemporaries. Read: 13 Facts About Learning Torah

6. She Outshone Her Father (or Brother) Beruriah once debated her father in a law involving ritual purity. The great sage Rabbi Yehuda ben Bava commented, “Beruriah’s reasoning is better than her father’s.” Some sources suggest that her opponent may have been her brother instead.

7. She Gave Study Tips One day, Beruriah saw a student learning quietly. She quickly corrected him, saying, “If you want to remember what you learn, say the words out loud and with energy!” A small but powerful piece of advice that remains relevant today. Read: Eternalize Your Mind

8. She Taught Her Husband a Powerful Lesson When troublemakers in Rabbi Meir’s neighborhood caused him distress, he considered praying for their demise. Beruriah intervened, pointing to a verse in Psalms that says, “Let sins be destroyed from the earth.” She noted that the verse says ‘sins,’ not ‘sinners’—so instead of praying for their downfall, he should pray for them to change. Rabbi Meir followed her advice, and the troublemakers repented. Read: Beruriah’s Lesson in Tackling Spiritual Toxicity

9. She Helped Rescue Her Sister Beruriah couldn’t stand the thought of her sister suffering in a Roman brothel. She asked her husband to help. After confirming that her sister had remained pure, Rabbi Meir bribed the guard and rescued her. The guard, fearing retribution, was told to call out, “G‑d of Meir, save me!” if he was ever caught—and miraculously, he was saved. Rabbi Meir himself had to flee to Babylonia to avoid capture. Some say Beruriah went with him. Read: Redeeming Captives

10. She Debated a Heretic A heretic once challenged Beruriah, citing a verse from Isaiah: “Let the barren woman who has not borne children rejoice.” He mockingly asked why a barren woman should celebrate. Beruriah’s sharp reply? “Fool! The ‘barren woman’ refers to the Jewish people. She rejoices in not having produced children destined for Gehinnom (purgatory), such as you!”

11. She Faced Tragedy With Unbelievable Strength When Beruriah’s two sons tragically died on the same day, she handled it with extraordinary wisdom and faith. She waited until her husband returned home and asked him, “If someone gave me an item to safeguard and later asks for it back, should I return it?” Rabbi Meir, unaware of what she meant, answered, “Of course.” She then revealed their sons’ lifeless bodies and said, “G‑d has taken back His gift.” With this perspective, she helped her husband accept their devastating loss. Read: A Woman’s Inner Strength

12. There Are Beruriahs Today While not as common as names like Sarah or Rachel, you can still find women named Beruriah today, proud to carry the legacy of this remarkable figure.