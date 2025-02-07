Who Should Wear a Kippah? It’s proper for all Jewish males starting from the age of three to wear a kippah. Many families start even earlier. Women generally don’t cover their heads until marriage, at which point they fully cover their hair as well. One explanation for this difference is that men, by nature, need more external reminders of G‑d’s presence.

When Should You Wear a Kippah? In ancient times, a head covering was only required when mentioning G‑d’s name or, according to some opinions, inside a synagogue. Wearing it at all times was considered an act of piety. Today, however, wearing a kippah is an obligation at all times. You shouldn’t walk or sit with an uncovered head, even indoors. And, of course, you always need to have a head covering when mentioning G‑d’s Name. You don’t need to wear a head covering while showering, bathing or swimming, or while engaging in other activities not done with clothing on.

What About Sleeping? Common custom is to wear a kippah even while sleeping. (Pro tip: Get a larger one for sleeping so it stays on through the night!)

What Size Should a Kippah Be? Some halachic authorities are of the opinion that a kippah should cover the majority of your skull's circumference. Others hold that the exact size doesn’t matter as long as it’s visible from whichever direction people look at you. Many authorities agree that during prayer, extra effort should be made to ensure it covers most of the head.

What Material Can the Head Covering Be Made From? While a traditional kippah is preferred, technically, any head covering suffices, even a very thin one. A baseball cap or straw hat, for example, would be a valid head covering.

Can You Use Your Hand as a Head Covering? If your kippah falls off and you have nothing to cover your head with, you can cover your head with your hand and sit or walk without a kippah. However, your own hand does not count as a valid covering for saying a blessing or mentioning G‑d’s name. If someone else places their hand on your head, that does count as a proper covering, even for blessings and prayers.

Why Do Some People Wear a Hat AND a Kippah? Many have the custom of wearing an additional head covering, such as a hat, during prayers and other religious observances. This “double covering” is seen as an added level of respect. (For more on this, see Why Wear Both a Kippah and a Hat?)