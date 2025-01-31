While Yemen today is not the safest place for a Jew, it was historically home to one of the oldest Jewish communities in the world. Despite facing centuries of poverty and persecution, Yemenite Jews have not only endured but thrived, bringing their vibrant traditions to the Land of Israel and beyond. 10 Shevat is observed worldwide as the day the Rebbe accepted the mantle of leadership. In the Yemenite community, it is traditionally known as the anniversary of passing of Rabbi Shalom Shabazi, as well as the birthday and anniversary of passing of Rabbi Shalom Sharabi (read about them both in Fact # 8). Read on for 18 facts about the history and customs of this extraordinary community.

1. Their Origins Are Shrouded in Mystery When did Jews first settle in Yemen? No one knows for sure, but the legends are captivating! Some say Jews were exiled to Yemen by the king of Assyria 133 years before the destruction of the First Temple. Others believe Jews were already living in Yemen during King Solomon’s reign and were the ones who told the Queen of Sheba—often associated with Yemen —about the king’s unparalleled wisdom. While the exact timeline is unclear, one thing is certain: Jews have lived in Yemen since ancient times. Read: The Queen of Sheba in the Bible

2. They Are Also Known as Teimanim In Hebrew, Yemen is called Teiman, and Yemenite Jews are referred to as Teimanim. The name comes from the Hebrew word for “south,” as Yemen lies at the southern tip of the Arabian Peninsula, once the southernmost known point of civilization.

3. They Are Not Sephardim An Israeli bride of Yemenite ancestry Michal Fattal/Flash90 While Jewish communities are often classified as either Ashkenazi or Sephardic, Yemenite Jews have always stood apart with their distinct traditions. Their culture evolved independently for centuries, creating a unique blend of customs that is unlike any other in Jewish life. Read: Ashkenazi and Sephardic Jews

4. They Have an Ancient Form of Pronunciation How do you pronounce the Hebrew letter vav? Most Jews say “v,” but Yemenite Jews say “w.” Similarly, they pronounce gimmel with a dot like a soft “g” (as in “giant”) and tav without a dot as “th.” Some vowels also differ: The segol is pronounced like a patach, and a cholam is somewhat like the “u” in “put.” So words like vayomer become wayeumar, hagafen becomes hajofan, and bereishit becomes bereishith. Many believe this pronunciation is closest to the original Biblical Hebrew. Listen to the Torah being read by the late Ezra Nagar:

5. They Learned to Read Upside Down (Literally!) In Yemen, Hebrew books were scarce, so children learned from a single book shared in the classroom. The teacher (called “Mori”) would point to a letter, and students sitting around the table would learn to recognize it from their perspective—right-side-up, sideways, or upside-down! As adults, many Yemenites continued to orient their reading based on the direction they learned as a child.

6. The Epistle of Yemen Breathed New Life In the late 12th century, Yemenite Jews faced intense persecution and the rise of a false Messiah who misled many. Their leader, Rabbi Yaakov ben Nethanel, reached out to Maimonides (Rambam) in Egypt for guidance. In his famous Epistle to Yemen, Maimonides responded with words of encouragement, providing clarity on how to identify a true Messiah and urging the community to stay strong despite their hardships. Maimonides opened the letter with glowing praise for the Yemenite Jews, commending their generosity in feeding the needy and hosting travelers, their devotion to studying the Bible and Talmud, and their meticulous observance of the mitzvot. Read: Who Is the Jewish Messiah?

7. They Lionize Maimonides Maimonides’ influence on Yemenite Jewry was profound. His name was incorporated into their Kaddish prayer, and his halachic work, the Mishneh Torah, became the cornerstone of Jewish practice for Yemenite Jewry. Read: 20 Facts You Should Know About Maimonides

8. They Produced Many Great Scholars Over the centuries, Yemen produced many outstanding Jewish scholars and sages. Rabbi David al-Adani, for instance, compiled the Midrashic anthology Midrash Hagadol. Rabbi Shalom Shabazi, a prolific poet and revered saint, was so revered that his resting place in Taiz was visited by Jews and Arabs alike. Others were born in Yemen but later moved to the Holy Land, such as Rabbi Shlomo Adeni, who wrote Melechet Shlomo, a celebrated commentary on the Mishnah, and Rabbi Shalom Sharabi, a great Kabbalist. Some even suggest that Yemenite scholarship dates back to the Mishnaic era, suggesting that the Talmudic sage Rabbi Shimon Hateimani originated from Yemen.

9. They Translate the Torah in the Synagogue This Yemenite reader known as a Taj (“Crown”) presents each verse in Hebrew and then Aramaic and Arabic, all in Hebrew characters. In ancient times, Jews read the Torah along with an Aramaic translation to help everyone understand. Most communities stopped this practice long ago, but Yemenite Jews still preserve it today. In Yemenite synagogues, every verse is read first in Hebrew and then in Aramaic—often by a child. It’s a beautiful tradition—but it does make the Shabbat service significantly longer! Read: The Torah Reading

10. They Endured Harsh Persecution Life in Yemen under Muslim rule was often difficult. Jews faced discriminatory laws and were treated as second-class citizens. The 1680 Mawza Exile forced almost all Yemenite Jews into the desert, where many perished. In the 20th century, the infamous Orphans’ Decree led to Jewish orphans being taken from their families, forcibly converted to Islam, and raised by the state. Read: Who Were the Cantonists?

11. Most Left During “Operation Magic Carpet” In 1949–1950, nearly the entire Yemenite Jewish community was airlifted to Israel in a historic mission known as “Operation Magic Carpet” or “Operation Wings of Eagles.” Nearly 50,000 Jews were flown to their ancestral homeland. However, the transition wasn’t easy. Many were shocked by the secularism in Israel, and the mysterious disappearance of over 1,000 Yemenite children from absorption camps is subject to ongoing controversy. Read: One of Yemen’s Last Jewish Couples Brought to Safety

12. They Are Integral to Chabad in Israel In Israel, the newly arrived Yemenite Jews found a warm welcome in the Chabad community, where they were encouraged to maintain their unique customs and appearance. In fact, the historic Chabad yeshiva in Lod, Central Israel, was officially known as the “Yeshiva for Immigrants from Russia and Yemen”!

13. There Are Shami and Baladi Not all Yemenite Jews share identical traditions. The community is typically divided into Baladi and Shami. While Baladi (“native”) Jews made every effort to maintain the unadulterated Yemenite Jewish traditions, Shami are more heavily influenced by the Kabbalah-infused Sephardic traditions that they learned from their brethren in al-Sham (Syria). These differences manifest primarily in the text of their liturgy. Read: The Prayer Book

14. Habbani Are Unique A Yemenite Jew from Habbani tribe. The Habbani Jews of southeastern Yemen developed their own customs and dress, which differed significantly from other Yemenite communities. Living among fierce tribes, they were renowned for their ability to wage war and fend for themselves. Interestingly, there were no Kohanim or Levites among them. Like other Yemenite Jews, they immigrated to Israel in 1949.

15. Kubaneh and Jachnun Are Shabbat Treats On Shabbat, many Jews enjoy a hot dish that’s cooked overnight. While Ashkenazi Jews savor cholent (a stew of meat, beans, and potatoes), Yemenites prepare kubaneh or jachnun—varieties of scrumptious pastry dough baked overnight and enjoyed at Shabbat breakfast. These, along with many other Yemenite dishes, have since gained popularity in many kitchens and eateries. Prepare your own spicy Yemenite soup

16. They Call Sidelocks “Simanim” Although Jewish law requires that males leave their sidelocks, or peyot, they may be trimmed within certain guidelines. Nevertheless, Yemenite men and boys traditionally grow their sidelocks long. This custom dates back to a 17th-century edict requiring Jews to maintain long sidelocks to distinguish themselves from their Muslim neighbors. Because of this history, Yemenite Jews call their sidelocks simanim, meaning “signs,” highlighting their role as visible markers of Jewish identity. Read: Why Do Some Jews Have Long Sidelocks?

17. They Nursed a Strong Connection to the Holy Land The Yemenite Jews never stopped mourning the Holy Temple and our people’s exile. In fact, they followed the Talmudic dictum not to play instrumental music as a sign of our continued mourning. This led them to perfect their skills as vocalists and drummers. Read: Why We Mourn