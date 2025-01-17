Rabbi Moshe ben Maimon (1138-1204), better known as Maimonides or Rambam, stands as one of history's most remarkable figures. While he's primarily celebrated for his groundbreaking works in Jewish law and philosophy, including the Mishneh Torah and Guide for the Perplexed, his role as a physician shaped much of his adult life. And yet he came to medicine through tragedy rather than by choice.

This loss, following soon after the death of their father, devastated Maimonides. In a letter discovered in the Cairo Geniza, he described it as the greatest tragedy of his life, leaving him bedridden for a year with illness and depression. The emotional and financial impact was severe – he now needed to support both his own family and his brother's. This crisis led Maimonides to pursue medicine as a profession.

Initially, Maimonides devoted himself entirely to Torah study after his family settled in Egypt. His younger brother David supported him financially, managing the family's savings through merchant trade. However, fate took a cruel turn when David sought greater prosperity than the Sudanese port of ʿAydhab, where his family had sent him, and attempted an ambitious trading voyage to India. Tragically, he drowned at sea on his way to India between 1169 and 1177, never reaching his destination.

Maimonides' medical expertise quickly gained recognition. He was appointed court physician to Vizier al-Fadil, who governed Egypt while Sultan Saladin fought in the Crusades. His reputation grew so impressive that, according to legend, Richard the Lion-Hearted of England invited him to become his personal physician – an offer Maimonides declined. He later served as physician to Saladin himself and, after Saladin's death in 1193, to his son al-Afdal Nur al Din Ali.

Because of this, I can only meet with my Jewish community members on the Sabbath. That's when most of the congregation comes to see me after morning prayers, and I teach them what they need to know for the coming week. We study together until noon when they leave. Some come back after afternoon prayers and study with me until evening prayers. That's how I spend my days, and I'm only telling you part of it!

After dismounting and washing up, I beg my patients to give me a few minutes to eat something small – it's the only meal I get in 24 hours. Then I start seeing patients and writing prescriptions. This goes on until dark, and I swear on my faith, sometimes for two or three hours after sunset. I get so tired that I end up talking to patients and writing prescriptions while lying down. By nighttime, I'm so exhausted I can barely speak.

When I finally return home, I'm starving, but I find my waiting room packed with patients! There are Jews and non-Jews, rich and poor, officials and ordinary folks, people who like me and people who don't. They're all waiting for me to see them.

I live in Fostat, about a mile and a half from Cairo where the Sultan lives. My work for the Sultan is incredibly demanding. I have to visit him early every morning, and if he, his children, or any of his wives get sick, I'm stuck at the palace most of the day. Plus, I often have to treat sick palace officials. So every morning I make the trip to Cairo, and even on quiet days, I can't get back home to Fostat until the afternoon.

In 1199, Maimonides wrote a remarkable letter to Rabbi Shmuel ibn Tibbon, who translated his works from Judeo-Arabic to Hebrew. In it, he paints a vivid picture of his exhausting daily routine. Ibn Tibbon wished to visit Maimonides and discuss their work. In response, Maimonides explained why such a visit may very well end in disappointment:

Treatise on Asthma which offers a detailed analysis of asthma's management, focusing on the role of climate, diet, and environmental factors. It is highly regarded for its practical health advice and its reflections on the importance of clean air—a forward-thinking concept.

Commentary on the Aphorisms of Hippocrates critically analyzed the teachings of Hippocrates and Galen, adding Maimonides’ insights and critiques.

The Regimen of Health (Regimen Sanitatis) , written for Sultan al-Malik al-Afdal, emphasized preventive medicine and the integration of mental and physical health, making it a pioneering work in psychosomatic medicine.

The Treatise on Poisons and Their Antidotes served as a widely used toxicology textbook in the Middle Ages, offering practical advice for identifying and treating poisonings.

Medical Aphorisms of Moses (Pirkei Moshe) , the largest of his medical works, compiles 1,500 aphorisms from Greco-Persian sources, covering topics such as anatomy, pathology, diagnosis, and therapeutics.

Timeless Medical Wisdom

“Maintaining a healthy and sound body is among the ways of God - for one cannot understand or have any knowledge of the Creator, if he is ill - therefore, he must avoid that which harms the body and accustom himself to that which is healthful and helps the body become stronger.” (Hilchot Deiot 4:1)

“…The more accomplished a person is in that science, the more precise his investigation becomes: Doubts and difficult questions arise in him; he becomes deliberate in his investigation and hesitant in some of his answers. The less a person knows, the more he considers all that is difficult to be easy and holds all that which is distant to be near. Such a person makes many nonsensical and pretentious remarks and gives prompt nonsensical answers to that which he does not understand….” (Treatise on Asthma, Ch. 13)

"The physician should not treat the disease but the patient who is suffering from it." (Medical Aphorisms of Moses, Aphorism 3:7)

"A person should always aim to maintain a healthy body and avoid anything that brings illness upon it." (Regimen of Health, Chapter 1)

"The health of the body depends on the health of the soul." (Regimen of Health, Chapter 3)

"The physician should constantly seek wisdom and not be ashamed to learn from anyone." (Medical Aphorisms of Moses, Aphorism 9:6)

"Fresh air is the foremost rule in preserving the health of body and soul." (Treatise on Asthma, Chapter 13)

"Overindulgence in food, drink, or sleep is a cause of illness, while moderation in these is the cornerstone of health." (Medical Aphorisms of Moses, Aphorism 12:5)

"The physician must care for the poor and rich alike, devote himself to the healing of the sick, and not focus on material gain." (Treatise on Poisons and Their Antidotes)

"The human body is like a well-tuned instrument; even a small misalignment can disrupt its function." (Medical Aphorisms of Moses, Aphorism 4:12)