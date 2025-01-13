Some have a custom that during the ninth month of his wife’s pregnancy, the husband seeks the honor of opening the ark (pesichah) and removing the Torah scrolls for the Torah reading.

Some mystics explain that this act symbolizes a heartfelt prayer: “Just as I have opened the Torah ark, may G‑d open my wife’s womb for an easy birth.”

Others connect this custom to a statement in the Talmud: “There are three keys maintained in the hands of G‑d which were not transmitted to an intermediary, [i.e., G‑d tends to these matters Himself]. And they are: The key of rain, the key of birthing, and the key of the resurrection of the dead." By opening the ark, the husband symbolically asks G‑d to open his wife’s womb at the right time.

This custom continues until the wife gives birth. It includes both opening the ark and closing its doors after the Sefer Torah is removed. However, it’s not necessary for the same person to open the ark again when returning the Torah. The focus is on pesichah during the Torah removal.

One source attributes this custom to Rabbi Shlomo ben Aderet (the Rashba, 1235–1310). This source suggests the practice begins in the seventh month of pregnancy and is done during the recitation of Anim Zemirot, a liturgical poem often recited at the close of prayers. However, most sources indicate that the custom applies during the ninth month and is specifically performed when opening the ark to remove the Torah.

Why is opening the ark such a potent act?