Some have a custom that during the ninth month of his wife’s pregnancy, the husband seeks the honor of opening the ark (pesichah) and removing the Torah scrolls for the Torah reading.1
Some mystics explain that this act symbolizes a heartfelt prayer: “Just as I have opened the Torah ark, may G‑d open my wife’s womb for an easy birth.”2
Others connect this custom to a statement in the Talmud:3 “There are three keys maintained in the hands of G‑d which were not transmitted to an intermediary, [i.e., G‑d tends to these matters Himself]. And they are: The key of rain, the key of birthing, and the key of the resurrection of the dead." By opening the ark, the husband symbolically asks G‑d to open his wife’s womb at the right time.4
This custom continues until the wife gives birth. It includes both opening the ark and closing its doors after the Sefer Torah is removed.5 However, it’s not necessary for the same person to open the ark again when returning the Torah. The focus is on pesichah during the Torah removal.6
One source attributes this custom to Rabbi Shlomo ben Aderet (the Rashba, 1235–1310). This source suggests the practice begins in the seventh month of pregnancy and is done during the recitation of Anim Zemirot, a liturgical poem often recited at the close of prayers.7 However, most sources indicate that the custom applies during the ninth month and is specifically performed when opening the ark to remove the Torah.
Why is opening the ark such a potent act?
The Significance of Opening the Ark
The Sixth Lubavitcher Rebbe explains the importance of opening the ark in general:
When the aron kodesh (holy ark) is opened in the synagogue, the heavenly gates of the Aron Brit Hashem (Ark of G‑d's Covenant) are opened above. It embodies the strength and self-sacrifice of all the Torah scrolls written by the Jewish people throughout the generations, and the angel Michael proclaims: “The L‑rd is in His Holy Temple; let all the earth be silent before Him.” At that moment, when a Jew recites from the depths of their heart the prayer Berich Shmei D’Marei Alma (Blessed is the Name of the Master of the World), the prayer that is customarily recited when the Torah scrolls are taken out, the angel Michael pleads for mercy before G‑d that the Jew’s request be fulfilled.8
On another occasion, the Rebbe explained that when the ark is opened and this prayer is recited, the heavenly chambers of Torah are unlocked, illuminating the mind and heart with divine light.9 The Rebbe shared a tradition that is traced back to the Baal Shem Tov that when even a simple Jew recites Berich Shmei with heartfelt sincerity and unwavering faith, G‑d fulfills their requests—either entirely or partially.10
In fact, in the courts of the Chabad rebbes, the honor of opening the ark and taking out the Torah was customarily reserved for the sons of the current rebbe.11
Should We All Follow This Custom?
Interestingly, in a number of letters, the Rebbe advised men whose wives were pregnant to endeavor to follow this custom only if it could be done without drawing attention to their efforts.12
The author of a book on Chabad customs related to pregnancy shared that he consulted the Rebbe and asked several questions about this custom (such as which month of pregnancy it applies to and whether it is meant for everyone).13
In response, the Rebbe simply deleted the entire custom from the draft, seemingly indicating that while it may be a valid practice and one he advised in specific circumstances, it is not necessarily intended as a directive for the general public.
