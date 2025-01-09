Bithiah (also known as Batya or Basya), daughter of King Pharaoh, defied her father’s harsh decree and rescued a Jewish baby floating in the Nile—a child who grew up to become the foremost leader of the Jewish people. Read on for 13 facts about this courageous princess who chose to become a Jewess.

1. She Rescued Moses Bithiah’s story is told in the Book of Exodus, with further details shared in Talmudic and Midrashic writings. Her father, Pharaoh, had cruelly decreed that all Jewish baby boys be thrown into the Nile River. When Moses was born, his mother, Yocheved, tried to save him by placing him in a basket among the reeds at the river’s edge. Bithiah, strolling by the river, discovered the basket and saved the baby, sparing Moses’ life and setting the Exodus into motion. Read: The Story of Bithiah

2. She Raised Moses as Her Own After rescuing Moses, Bithiah sought an Egyptian wet nurse for him, but he refused to nurse. That’s when Miriam, Moses’ sister, who had been watching from afar, stepped in. She suggested her mother—Moses’ biological mother—could help. Bithiah agreed, entrusting the baby back to his true mother temporarily. Later, Moses was returned to Bithiah, who raised him as her own child. Read: 17 Facts About Moses

3. She Chose Judaism According to tradition, Bithiah rejected her father’s idolatrous ways and embraced Judaism. In fact, her visit to the Nile was part of her conversion process, which includes immersion in a mikvah or river. Read: Why Is Conversion to Judaism So Hard?

4. She Is Mostly Anonymous Interestingly, the Book of Exodus does not identify Bithiah by name, referring to her simply as “the daughter of Pharaoh.” Her name appears only once in Scripture, in a much later book—the Book of Chronicles.

5. Her Name Means “Daughter of G‑d ” The name Bithiah (בתיה) can be broken into two Hebrew words, בת י-ה, meaning “daughter of G‑d.” This reflects her choice to join the Jewish people and become a spiritual child of G‑d. The Midrash beautifully illustrates this: G‑d told her, “Although you did not give birth to Moses, you treated him as your own child. In return, I will call you My daughter.” Read: 20 Amazing Converts to Judaism You Should Know

6. A Miracle Helped Her Reach the Basket The Talmud tells us that Moses’ basket was out of Bithiah’s reach. Undeterred, she stretched out her arm—and G‑d miraculously extended it far enough to grasp the basket. This teaches us that when we put forth our best effort, G‑d can make miracles happen to help us succeed. Read: The Extended Arm

7. Some Say Moses’ Basket Healed Her One tradition suggests that Bithiah was suffering from leprosy and sought the Nile’s waters for healing. Miraculously, when she touched Moses’ basket, she was cured. This deepened her compassion for the child and strengthened her resolve to save him. Read: Why Did Yocheved Put Moses in the Nile?

8. She Gave Moses His Name When Yocheved returned the baby to Bithiah, she named him “Moshe” (Moses in English), which means “draw out,” saying, “I drew him out of the water.” Though Moses had many other names, G‑d chose to use the one given by Bithiah, honoring her life-saving kindness. Read: The Origin of Moses’ Name

9. She May Have Been a Prophetess Commentators note that the name Moshe, meaning “draw out,” is an active verb. Since Bithiah drew him out of the water, a more grammatically accurate name would have been Mashuy, meaning “that which was drawn out.” One explanation is that Bithiah was a prophetess, and she foresaw that Moses would draw water from the rock for the Jewish people in the desert. Others, however, dispute this notion. Read: The 7 Prophetesses of Judaism

10. She Married Caleb After converting to Judaism, Bithiah married Caleb, the righteous spy who spoke positively about the Land of Israel despite the negative accounts of his peers. As the Talmud points out, it was a fitting match: “Let a man who defied his colleagues’ counsel marry a woman who defied her father’s beliefs.” Read: The Story of Caleb in the Bible

11. She Was Pharaoh’s Firstborn According to the Midrash, Bithiah was Pharaoh’s oldest child. During the Plague of the Firstborn, she was spared—thanks to Moses’ intercession on her behalf. Read: Fast for the Firstborn Female?

12. Some Say She Entered Gan Eden Alive One tradition holds that Bithiah was among the rare individuals who entered Gan Eden (Paradise) alive, reflecting her extraordinary righteousness. Read: Do Jews Believe in Heaven?