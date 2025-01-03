Joseph, one of the Twelve Tribes of Israel and the cherished son of Jacob and Rachel, lived a life filled with extraordinary highs and devastating lows. Betrayed by his brothers, sold into slavery, and imprisoned in Egypt, he rose to become the viceroy of the land—all while maintaining unwavering righteousness and a positive spirit. Read on for 21 facts about this remarkable biblical figure and the timeless lessons his story offers.

1. He Was One of Jacob’s Twelve Sons Joseph was the eleventh of twelve sons born to Jacob, our third patriarch. His mother, Rachel, also gave birth to Benjamin, Joseph’s only full brother. Jacob’s other ten sons were Joseph’s half-brothers, born to Leah, Bilhah, and Zilpah. Read: The Twelve Tribes of Israel

2. His Name Means “Add” When Rachel finally had a child after years of infertility, she named him Joseph, meaning “to add,” expressing her heartfelt prayer: “May G‑d grant me an additional son.” The name also reflects asaf (“to gather in”), as his birth “gathered in” her shame of childlessness. There’s a lesson here too: We are each tasked with “adding another son”—bringing another Jew closer to their Father in Heaven. Read: The Story of Joseph in the Bible

3. He Studied Torah With His Father Joseph wasn’t just Jacob’s son; he was also his student. Jacob taught him everything he had learned at the Torah academies of Shem and Eber. Even after over two decades of separation (see fact 14), Joseph proved his devotion by recalling the last Torah lesson they had studied together—the laws of the Eglah Arufah (“Decapitated Calf”). Read: The Yeshiva of Shem and Eber

4. His Brothers Were Jealous of Him Joseph was Jacob’s favorite son, born in his old age to his beloved Rachel. Jacob made this affection clear by giving Joseph a specially crafted, colorful garment. This favoritism fueled jealousy among Joseph’s brothers, straining their relationship. The Talmud draws a timeless lesson from this story: differentiating between children by giving preferential treatment to one (or some, but not all), even in a small way, can lead to discord and resentment. Read: Why Did the Brothers Hate Joseph?

5. He Had Two Prophetic Dreams Joseph shared two dreams with his brothers—dreams that only deepened their resentment. In the first, he and his brothers were binding sheaves of wheat in the fields. Suddenly, Joseph’s sheaf stood upright and the brothers’ sheaves circled his and bowed to it. In the second dream, the sun, moon, and eleven stars (representing his parents and brothers) bowed to him. His brothers saw arrogance, but these dreams were actually prophetic signs of the future. Read: Joseph’s Dream

6. His Brothers Sold Him Into Slavery One day, Jacob sent Joseph to check on his brothers who were tending their sheep near Shechem. When he arrived, the brothers saw an opportunity to rid themselves of him and threw him into a pit. Then, spotting a caravan of traders, they sold him as a slave. Joseph was taken to Egypt and sold to Potiphar, one of Pharaoh’s ministers. Read: Go Down Like Joseph

7. He Overcame Temptation In Potiphar’s house, Joseph’s charm and success earned him a position as head of the household. But Potiphar’s wife was drawn to Joseph’s good looks and tried to seduce him. One day, when no one else was home, she grabbed his garment, demanding he give in. Joseph fled, leaving his cloak behind. His extraordinary self-control earned him the title “Joseph the Righteous” (Yosef HaTzaddik). Read: Countering the Voice of Temptation

8. His Descendants Are Spared the “Evil Eye” The Talmud explains that Joseph’s reward for resisting Potiphar’s wife—even refusing to gaze at her sinfully with his eyes—was measure for measure: his descendants are immune to the “evil eye.” Read: What Is the Evil Eye?

9. Even Imprisonment Didn’t Lower His Spirits After he rejected her advances, Potiphar’s wife falsely accused Joseph of trying to assault her. As a result, he was thrown into prison for twelve years. Far from wallowing in anger and indignation, Joseph maintained his faith and positivity, noticing when other inmates were feeling down and offering his help. Read: The “Good Morning” That Changed the World

10. He Was a Master Dream Interpreter Joseph had the unique ability to accurately interpret dreams. While in prison, he interpreted the dreams of his fellow inmates, the royal sommelier and the royal baker. Word of Joseph’s skill eventually reached Pharaoh, whose troubling dreams no one else could explain, setting the stage for Joseph’s incredible rise to power. All along, however, Joseph refused to take credit, attributing his interpretations to G‑d. Read: Joseph the Charmer

11. He Was Viceroy of Egypt Joseph explained Pharaoh’s dreams as a Divine message predicting seven years of plenty followed by seven years of famine. He also advised Pharaoh how to prepare for the famine. Impressed by Joseph’s wisdom, Pharaoh appointed him his viceroy—a dramatic transformation from persecuted prisoner to powerful prince. Read: Joseph’s Wisdom

12. He Was Called Tzafnat Paaneach Upon his appointment as viceroy, Pharaoh named Joseph Tzafnat Paaneach. While some believe it is an Egyptian name, others understand it as Hebrew for “clarifier of secrets.”

13. He Orchestrated One of the Most Dramatic Accounts in the Bible One of the most dramatic accounts in the Bible is the story of Joseph’s interactions with his brothers, described in the Torah portions of Miketz and Vayigash. During the famine, Joseph’s brothers traveled to Egypt to buy food, unaware that the powerful viceroy they were speaking to was their long-lost brother. Joseph tested their character, arranging a series of events—including falsely accusing Benjamin of theft—to see if they had truly changed. When they showed loyalty and self-sacrifice for Benjamin, Joseph revealed his identity in an emotional reunion. Read: Why Didn’t Joseph Notify Jacob That He Was Alive?

14. He Didn’t See His Father for 22 Years Joseph was separated from Jacob for 22 years—1 year in Potiphar’s home, 12 years in prison, and 9 as viceroy—before they were finally reunited. Remarkably, this echoes the 22 years Jacob spent away from his own father, Isaac, while working for Laban. Read: 14 Facts About Jacob

15. He Was a Model of Forgiveness When Joseph revealed his identity, his brothers feared he would seek revenge. Instead, Joseph forgave them, explaining that everything had been part of G‑d’s plan to save lives during the famine. Joseph’s story highlights the proper attitude toward hardships and the importance of forgiveness. Read: Anger Management 101

16. Some Say He Hid the Truth to Protect His Brothers According to one tradition, after reuniting with his brothers, Joseph asked Benjamin what their father had been told about his disappearance. Benjamin, who hadn’t been present at the sale, explained that the brothers had brought Joseph’s blood-stained coat to their father, leading him to believe a wild animal had killed him. To protect his brothers’ dignity, Joseph confirmed the story, saying, “That is exactly what happened. Strangers abducted me, and one of them took my coat. A lion attacked him and bloodied the coat, and the others sold me as a slave.” By concealing the truth, Joseph spared his brothers from shame. Read: Is It Ever Permissible to Be Less Than Honest?

17. He Developed a New Economic System During the famine, Joseph implemented a system to manage Egypt’s resources and ensure survival. In exchange for food, Egyptian civilians gave their private land to Pharaoh, effectively making him the sole landowner. Joseph then established a long-lasting arrangement: farmers worked the land and gave one-fifth of their produce to Pharaoh, keeping four-fifths for themselves. The priests were the only exception, as they received a royal stipend and retained their land. According to one tradition, Joseph showed them this favor in gratitude for their role in sparing him from the death penalty when he was falsely accused by Potiphar’s wife.

18. He Was the Longest-Reigning Jewish Ruler Joseph ruled Egypt for 80 years, from age 30 until his death at 110, making him the longest-reigning Jewish ruler in history.

19. He Received Firstborn Rights Although Joseph wasn’t Jacob’s firstborn, he received special firstborn rights. His two sons, Manasseh and Ephraim, were elevated to the status of full tribes, inheriting land in Israel just like Jacob’s own sons. Read: Ephraim and Menasseh, Survive and Thrive

20. He Is Buried in Shechem Before his death, Joseph made his family promise to transport his remains to the Promised Land. During the Exodus, Moses located Joseph’s bones and took them out of Egypt, and he was eventually buried in Shechem (Nablus). Unfortunately, while his tomb remains there to this day, it has been desecrated by the local population and is largely inaccessible. Read: 12 Facts About Shechem