The Torah portion of Vayetze prominently features Laban the Aramean—a notorious trickster with deep family connections to our patriarchs and matriarchs. Jacob spent 20 years with Laban, enduring one scheme after another. Read on for 14 facts about this infamous figure.

1. He Lived in Aram Laban’s nickname, “the Aramean,” comes from his homeland, Aram Naharayim (“Aram of the Rivers”), where he and his ancestors lived. But there’s more to the name. In Hebrew, the letters of Aramean (ארמי) can be rearranged to spell ramai (רמאי), meaning “trickster”—a title Laban certainly earned! Read: A Short Biography of Laban

2. He Was Abraham ’s Great-Nephew Laban was the son of Bethuel, who was Abraham’s nephew. That makes Laban Abraham’s great-nephew. He was also Sarah’s nephew—Bethuel’s mother, Milkah, was Sarah’s sister. Later, his ties to the family deepened: Laban was the brother of Rebecca, wife of Isaac, and the father of Jacob’s wives Rachel and Leah. Read: Who Was Bethuel?

3. He Interfered in Rebecca’s Engagement We first meet Laban in the story of Rebecca’s betrothal to Isaac. Abraham’s servant Eliezer was impressed by Rebecca’s kindness and proposed the match. Tempted by the impressive gifts Eliezer had given his sister, Laban rushed to welcome him. When expressing their assent to the proposal, Laban presumptuously spoke up before his father, Bethuel—a breach of etiquette that hinted at his corrupt nature. Read: Rebecca of the Bible

4. He Pulled a Bait-and-Switch on Jacob To escape his brother, Esau, Jacob fled to his uncle Laban, where he labored for seven years to earn the right to marry Laban’s daughter Rachel. But on the wedding night, Laban swapped Rachel for her older sister, Leah. His excuse? It wasn’t customary to marry off the younger daughter before the elder. To marry Rachel, Jacob had to agree to work another seven years. Read: 12 Facts About Rachel

5. Some Say Bilhah and Zilpah Were His Daughters Too Jacob later married Rachel and Leah’s maidservants, Bilhah and Zilpah, who joined them in becoming mothers to the twelve tribes. According to one tradition, Bilhah and Zilpah were Laban’s daughters from a concubine. Read: Why Aren't Bilhah and Zilpah Counted as Jewish Matriarchs?

6. He Changed Jacob’s Wages “100 Times” After 14 years of service, Jacob agreed to stay six more years, receiving sheep as his wages. Laban repeatedly changed the deal, specifying which lambs would belong to Jacob—spotted, striped, or speckled—switching the terms 100 times. But no matter how Laban schemed, Jacob’s flock thrived under G‑d’s blessing. Read: 14 Facts About Jacob

7. Jacob Snuck Away When Jacob finally decided to leave, he feared Laban wouldn’t let him take his family. So he left without telling his father-in-law. When Laban discovered Jacob’s getaway, he was furious, and he pursued him, intending harm. But G‑d warned Laban in a dream not to try to stop Jacob. Read: The Chase

8. Rachel Took His Idols Before leaving, Rachel secretly took her father’s idols, hoping to wean him off idol worship. When Laban caught up with Jacob, he searched high and low but couldn’t find them—Rachel had hidden them in a camel’s saddle and sat on it, claiming she couldn’t stand due to her condition. Read: Can G‑d Be Stolen?

9. They Made a Peace Treaty After their confrontation, Jacob and Laban reached a peaceful agreement. They set up a stone monument and a mound of rocks as landmarks, vowing never to cross them to harm one another.

10. He Lived a Long Life Laban witnessed key events spanning many years. He was an adult when Rebecca married Isaac, and Jacob was born 20 years later. By the time Jacob left Laban’s household, he was 97. We can conclude that Laban lived to be at least 140, with some traditions suggesting he lived even longer (see next fact).

11. Some Say Balaam Was His Descendant A tradition recorded in the Talmud identifies Laban as Beor, the father (or ancestor ) of Balaam, the wicked prophet. He is also said to be Kushan Rishatayim, king of Aram Nahariyim who oppressed the Jews in the era of the Judges. Another tradition identifies Laban and Balaam as the same person —indeed, both were known for their sorcery. According to the Midrash, the wall against which Balaam’s leg was crushed by his donkey was the very mound of stones from Laban and Jacob’s covenant. By plotting to harm the Jews, Balaam was violating the covenant he had made to never harm Jacob’s descendants. Read: The Full Story of Balaam and Balak

12. His Wife Was Adina One tradition names Laban’s wife Adina. Despite her husband’s misdeeds, she was likely a righteous woman, which could explain how Laban fathered daughters as virtuous as Rachel and Leah. The name Adina remains popular today. Read: Who Is Adina?

13. He Kicks Off the Passover Seder Experience During the Passover Seder, we begin the central part of the Haggadah with the verse, “An Aramean attempted to destroy my ancestor.” The Aramean is Laban, who wanted to kill Jacob and his family during their escape, if not for G‑d’s intervention. According to the Haggadah, Laban was worse than Pharaoh: “Pharaoh only decreed that the boys be drowned, while Laban planned to destroy them all.” Read: Laban the Anti-Semite