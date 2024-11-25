‘We Are Here to Transform the World’ Evoking the history of the village in which the funeral was being held, Rabbi Joseph Aharonov, director of Agudat Chasidei Chabad of the Holy Land , the umbrella organization of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement in Israel, read a telegram sent by the Rebbe to village leaders following the murder of five students and a counselor at the hands of Arab fedayeen, terrorists armed and trained mostly by the Egyptian government, in 1956. The village leaders were demoralized by the horrific attack, and the Rebbe’s letter encouraged them to find comfort in building even more institutions, growing, progressing, and becoming even stronger. “This is what the Rebbe taught us,” concluded Aharonov. “Not to be demoralized by setbacks and tragedy, but to be inspired to become stronger and do more.” He was followed by Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi of Israel Kalman Meir Ber, who stressed that Rabbi Kogan was not a private individual but a “community,” a person who was devoted to others, helping and bringing comfort, discreetly and expecting nothing in return as if he himself did not exist. He was followed by Rabbi Levi Duchman, director of Chabad of the UAE and the country’s chief rabbi, under whose leadership Jewish life and infrastructure in the Gulf state has blossomed, and for whom Kogan worked. “Silence may be our first response, but action must be our answer,” said Duchman, who reported that Kogan’s legacy was being perpetuated by the many mitzvahs done in his memory, including a campaign to increase in kosher observance in his memory, and noting that three Jewish babies had already been named after him. “Our job has never been clearer,” Duchman thundered in English. “To remind every Jew who they are and why they are here. The world needs to hear our voices. Do more, stand prouder, fight harder, reach further. This isn’t about him; it’s about us and our people. We are not just here to survive. We are here to transform the world.” He promised that Kogan’s widow, Rivky, would be cared for with dignity and respect, before announcing that a new Chabad center would be built in the UAE in Kogan’s memory and named “Beit Zvi,” which means both “house of Zvi” and “house of delight.” At the end of his remarks, he shared a brief message in Arabic addressed directly to the residents and leadership of the UAE. Zaka volunteers receive Kogan's body in Israel. David R. / X

'Zvi Loved Everyone' In his remarks, Sephardic Chief Rabbi of Israel David Yosef praised the self-sacrifice of the Chabad emissaries, who gladly move to the most distant places to spread the light of Judaism, not just for the Jewish people but for all of humanity. "The entire world is shaken by your murder," he said. "You were killed just because you are Jewish. You have merited to sanctify G‑d's name in the eyes of the world and in the eyes of the Jewish people. "Do not be discouraged. Continue your crucial mission for the Jewish people. Do not stop! Rabbi Zvi, you were an agent of the Rebbe. You are still an agent. Now you are an agent of every one of us to plead before G‑d for the arrival of Moshiach!" Kogan's father, Rabbi Alexander Kogan, an immigrant from the former USSR, sobbed as he eulogized his son in Russian-accented Hebrew. "Zvi loved everyone. He was one of the youngest, he loved his parents and his siblings. You never needed to tell him what to do. You would hint to him, and he would run. He did everything. "His pleasure was to do for others. He loved everyone. He and Rivky would send us pictures of the giant Shabbat meals they hosted. That was their mission. It was in their souls and their joy. "When a part of your body is cut off, it hurts. We had part of our souls cut off. It's painful. We are small people and do not understand G‑d's ways. We must fill in that which is missing. We must do like Zvi. Look for what others need. Maybe this is what G‑d wants from us now." The final speaker was Rabbi Mendy Kotlarsky, director of Merkos Suite 302, who spoke about how Zvi's jovial presence would be sorely missed when 5,000 of his peers will gather at the International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Emissaries (Kinus Hashluchim), which is set to begin on Wednesday in New York. Following the mourner's Kaddish, recited by Kogan's father, the funeral procession set out to Jerusalem for burial on Mount of Olives.