Rabbi Zvi Kogan, a Chabad-Lubavitch emissary to the United Arab Emirates who devoted himself to Jewish life in the Gulf state, was abducted on Thursday afternoon by Islamic terrorists in Dubai. In a horrific crime that has shaken the Jewish community of the UAE and around the world, as well as people of good will everywhere, Kogan was found murdered early Sunday morning. He was 28-years-old and leaves behind his wife, Rivky.

“The worldwide Chabad community, and the international community at large are shocked, grieving and outraged,” said Rabbi Yehuda Krinsky, chairman of Merkos L’Inyonei Chinuch—the educational arm of the Chabad movement—in a statement on Sunday. “Rabbi Zvi Kogan, a young Chabad emissary, was kidnapped and murdered in cold blood last week while serving the Jewish community in the UAE. Rabbi Kogan moved to UAE with his wife Rivky to answer a calling of service, only for his life to be cut short by terrorists ... .

“Chabad-Lubavitch emissaries serve in countries around the globe in a spirit of generosity and kindness. Wherever they are stationed to grow and sustain Jewish life, they benefit the larger community as well with their love and light for all humanity ... .

“No country, no community, no society can afford the loss of these sustaining values.”

Kogan’s killing comes a little more than a year after the murder in Israel of more than 1,200 Jewish men, women and children by Palestinian terrorists on Oct. 7, 2023. Some 100 hostages remain in terrorist custody in Gaza.

Krinsky’s statement noted that Kogan will be laid to rest in the Land of Israel.

“Everybody loved him. No matter what background you had, if you were religious, not-religious, everyone had a connection to Zvi,” says an Israeli expat who has been a part of the Chabad community in Abu Dhabi for the last three years. “Zvi was a super smart guy who was able to talk to everyone in their language. Any time, during the night or the middle of the day, he would do anything to help a Jew. I never saw him complaining or talking negatively, he was just pure of heart.”

The UAE’s Ministry of Interior announced on Sunday that they had apprehended three individuals. The ministry’s statement “stressed that it will utilize all legal powers to respond decisively and without leniency to any actions or attempts that threaten societal stability.” The UAE also reiterated its commitment “to implement all necessary deterrent measures to protect social harmony and peaceful coexistence.”

“We mourn with his wife and family, and with the entire Chabad community,” Krinsky wrote. “May G‑d console them, and may they find solace in his legacy.”