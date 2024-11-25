Along with the entire Jewish nation and upright people everywhere, we are pained and saddened by the shocking news of the vicious murder of Rabbi Zvi Kogan, a 28-year-old Chabad rabbi in the United Arab Emirates, by barbaric terrorists. Rabbi Kogan was murdered simply because he was a Jew, a member of the Chosen People, a Jew who cared deeply for his fellow Jews of all walks of life, and for all people.

What can we do to honor his memory?

We can all increase our acts of goodness and kindness, and donate tzedakah to good causes in Rabbi Kogan’s memory.

And for the Jewish community in particular, here is a suggestion uniquely connected to Rabbi Kogan’s passion and dedication: A week of kosher.

Young Rabbi Kogan dedicated his life to bringing kosher food to the Emirates. He devoted days and nights to ensuring that every Jew in Dubai has access to top-quality kosher food. He was inspired by the call of the Rebbe, who launched the Kosher Campaign 50 years ago to spread kosher awareness and observance. In a video recorded just a few days before his passing, he proudly shared how he is importing foods from all over the world so people can keep kosher no matter where they are.

In the wake of his brutal murder at the hands of terrorists, let’s declare the coming week a week of kosher—dedicated to increasing awareness of this important mitzvah.

Rabbi Zvi Kogan.

Here’s what that means:

If you don’t yet keep kosher at home, for the next week (and hopefully you will continue beyond), we suggest you choose one (or some, or all) of the following:



Eat a kosher meal at least once a day

Shop and eat only kosher food and kosher meat

Avoid mixing meat and dairy

Avoid non-kosher fish, such as shellfish, crab, eel, and other non-kosher seafood (kosher fish is easy to find in most supermarkets)

If you eat out, choose only kosher restaurants

Spend a few minutes a day learning about the basics of keeping a kosher kitchen



If you already keep kosher, perhaps consider upgrading your observance in the areas of pat Yisrael, chalav Yisrael, waiting between meat and milk, or wherever else you identify room to improve.

By Divine Providence, we are currently running a four-part course dedicated to the basics of keeping kosher. We encourage you to enroll in the free course to learn more about kosher by clicking here.

With broken hearts but unbreakable spirit, we pray to G‑d that our mitzvahs bring nachas to the holy soul of Rabbi Zvi ben Alexander Hakohen, and bring comfort to his devastated widow, grieving family, and shocked community.

We pray that this concerted effort will help bring our hostages back home and send protection to our soldiers in Israel and our brothers and sisters worldwide. May our mitzvot bring Moshiach and an end to all suffering, amen.

Are you going to add in your kosher observance in honor of Rabbi Zvi Kogan? Please tell us about it and share your condolences in the comments below, and we will, G‑d willing, share your messages with his family.