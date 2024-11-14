It was Friday morning and I wasn’t in the mood for Shabbat.

We had just finished a month of chagim, and I was feeling decidedly unmotivated to cook and clean for Shabbat. It wasn’t because I was tired of all the cooking, cleaning, eating, and celebrating though.

It was because we had just found out that a dear friend of ours—one who we hadn’t been in touch with for a few years, but a dear friend nonetheless—had been killed in Lebanon protecting our nation.

We were in shock.

How could it be? This happy-go-lucky, always positive, dedicated father and husband was no longer physically with us?

Sammy Harari was an unassuming, not-so-tall 35-year-old from New York. But as everyone who spoke at his funeral said, he was a giant, a hero.

Sammy humbly referred to himself as “just a simple immigrant,” but he had tremendous integrity. He did whatever it took to make ends meet in Israel. No menial task, even cleaning houses, was below him.

He worked hard to earn his master's in engineering, was a devoted father to his three children, and a loving husband to his wife—also an olah (immigrant.)

Sammy loved every Jew and he loved the Land of Israel. He loved taking his family camping, hiking, and spending time connecting to the Land. He served in reserve duty, on and off, over the entire year since October 7th.

He was the kind of guy who always had his friends laughing and smiling; he brimmed with positive energy, a zest for life, and had a contagious smile that took up his entire face.

My five-year-old daughter tugged at my skirt and jolted me out of my thoughts and heartache for Sammy and his family.

Yes, I needed to continue kneading the challah I was in the middle of making and preparing breakfast for my daughter. Shabbat was coming, and it was starting earlier than usual this week.

But I kept thinking about Sammy’s wife, his children, his parents, his siblings. How would they celebrate Shabbat knowing they’d be burying their loved one on Saturday night?

Whether we’re “in the mood” or not, whether we’re ready or not, the Shabbat Queen comes to greet us every week. She embraces us, whatever state we’re in.

Lecha dodi, likrat kallah …

Come My Beloved to greet the bride, the Sabbat presence, let us welcome!

Too long have you dwelled in the valley of weeping

He will shower compassion upon you. Shake off the dust—arise!

Don your splendid clothes My people …

Shabbat comes every week, no matter how hard our week was or how painful life is, to remind us that there is a difference between the holy and the mundane.

As I continued to bake my challah and prepare food for Shabbat, I sent Sammy’s family a prayer, that somehow, for this Shabbat and every Shabbat to follow, they would be okay. That despite their heart-wrenching pain, they’d be able to let in the Shabbat Queen, “the source of all blessing.”

I hope and pray that we can honor the memory of Shmuel (Sammy) ben Jacob and Collette, by doing more mitzvot and living with gratitude, humility, integrity, and an excitement for life, just as he did.