Friday nights in the psych ward there are “light” activities. There is a gentle tai chi class. The doctor arrives to see me, just as Shabbat approaches. The hospital expects me to partake in medical reviews whenever the doctor presents, at any time of day. I try to observe Shabbat now. I am unsure when it is acceptable according to Jewish Law to be reviewed by a doctor on Shabbat, but I am also unsure what pikuach nefesh allows us to excuse. If there are Jewish rules at all around being on a psych ward, we didn’t learn them in Jewish day school. For now, I attend the medical reviews, skip the tai chi, and make Kiddush, alone, in my room.

For Kiddush, I need access to grape juice. I have to go to the kitchen and ask the staff for my special “ritual juice,” which is reserved for me behind the counter as the glass bottle is unsafe for the ward. The kitchen staff rotates so frequently that when I come back a few hours later to return it, a new worker takes it from me and puts it in a new spot, where it will inevitably be lost. It has been moved all across the hospital throughout my stay.

Grape juice secured, I pour it into a paper cup and recite Kiddush in my room, to myself. Sometimes I say it from memory, other times I read it from a small siddur I bring with me. I hope G‑d hears my prayers and keeps me, protects me, on the psych ward.

The food on the psych ward is dispensed by a chef. We line up, grab a tray, await our turn, and specify which dishes we’d like as he doles them out onto our plates. When I started coming to the hospital, I ate kosher-style. I told the chef I was vegetarian, and couldn't eat tomatoes. When it’s my turn, the chef glances at me as if he’s forgotten something, then murmurs, “Vegetarian, no tomatoes.” I nod. He makes omelets for me when the options are too heavy on bacon. I eat my oily omelet, or a salad, and fail to ever mention that I am a Jew.

Once I start opting for kosher meals, attitudes (slightly) shift. I pick up my airplane-style package from the chef, who seems confused that I can now eat meat. Kosher, no tomatoes. He removes a kosher meal from the freezer and we both look at it, skeptically. Kosher meals are tightly double-wrapped in crinkly plastic. I cannot heat them up well, no matter how hard I try. Despite adding generous additional minutes past what is instructed on the packet, without fail, they emerge icy, and piecey. The meals always have potatoes. Heavy, formal, traditional Jewish foods: Chicken soup. Goulash. Mash.

Although I start ordering kosher meals, I still refuse to check off “Jewish” on the hospital admission form. When I’m admitted, the nurse throws a lot of words at me about my situation and I struggle to absorb them all. He doesn’t notice I am distressed and scared. He goes through my admission form and says, “Well, why does it say you have no religion? You’re Jewish!” I acknowledge this, but wonder what this means to him. I still choose not to declare myself Jewish on my forms. He sizes me up, checks my vitals, and ushers me into the ward.

My doctor writes in my clinical notes that I will start keeping Shabbat. He doesn’t know what that means, but he will learn. He still comes on Fridays, but when he leaves, he says, “Good Shabbos.” I feel a glow of warmth and protection. It feels like he has come on this journey with me, and I am proud.

After a few weeks on the ward, the hospital finds some kosher desserts for me. The kitchen staff are excited to have something more to feed me. The treats are slim, pink containers, with sugary fruit desserts in them. Although it’s a small thing, having a variety of foods makes me feel at home.

Last year, I was on the ward over Rosh Hashanah. I brought my own mugs and plates. The hospital sourced matzo for me to add to my small meals and I had a special Kiddush cup for my grape juice. Instead of glossing over the reality of being a Jew in the ward, I stepped into it. In an email to the ward before my stay, I said simply, “I’m coming on the day before Rosh Hashanah, which is significant for me. It is my Jewish New Year.”

If I have to be the only Jewish person on the ward, I will. If I have to be the only representation of our culture, our religion, our celebrations, our uniqueness, and our trauma, I will. I am determined. I am proud. I am Jewish.