Amsterdam is now in the news as a place where Jews were brutally beaten. But did you know that the city boasts a rich Jewish history dating back over 400 years? A haven for Jews escaping religious persecution, Amsterdam became a center of Ashkenazi and Sephardi Jewish life whose influence was felt far and wide. Even after it was nearly snuffed out in the Holocaust, Jewish life has rebounded in this city of canals. Read on for 14 facts about Jewish Amsterdam’s prolific past and vibrant present.

1. Jews Arrived There in the 16th Century The story of Jewish Amsterdam begins in the 16th century. Amidst religious conflicts and intolerance across Europe, the Netherlands stood out as a rare sanctuary of religious freedom, attracting Jews from various countries who sought refuge from persecution. Many Sephardic Jews settled in Amsterdam, the country’s largest and most important city. Listen: History of the Jews of Holland

2. It Was a Haven for Hidden Jews In 1579, after breaking free from Spanish rule, the Netherlands offered a safe haven for Spanish and Portuguese conversos. These individuals, who had been forced to convert to Christianity, could now openly embrace their Jewish heritage without fear of the Inquisition. Read: The Spanish Inquisition

3. Eastern European Refugees Found a Home There The mid-1600s brought another wave of Jewish refugees to Amsterdam, this time from Eastern Europe. These Ashkenazi Jews had fled violent Cossack-led attacks, often arriving in Amsterdam with little more than their lives. They were warmly welcomed by the local Sephardi community, who helped them rebuild their lives in the prosperous city. Read: 13 Facts About the Chmielnicki Massacres

4. Sephardim and Ashkenazim Thrived Side by Side Amsterdam thus became home to both Sephardic and Ashkenazi Jews. Each group created its own institutions and appointed its own rabbis, and the two communities coexisted in harmony for centuries. Read: The History of Ashkenazim and Sephardim

5. Jews Enriched Amsterdam’s Economy The 17th century marked the Dutch Golden Age, with Amsterdam becoming Western Europe’s wealthiest city, a hub for trade and finance. Jewish merchants, bankers, and entrepreneurs played an essential role in this prosperity, contributing significantly to commerce and even helping to finance the Dutch East and West India Companies.

6. Great Rabbis Lived There Amsterdam attracted notable rabbis who led its dual Jewish communities. Examples include Rabbi Menasseh ben Israel (1604–1657), a Portuguese former converso, who guided the Sephardic Jews, and Rabbi Tzvi Ashkenazi (1658–1718), known as the Chacham Tzvi, who led the Ashkenazi community. Other prominent figures included Rabbi Yitzchak Uziel (1550–1622), Rabbi Shaul Mortera (1596–1660), and Rabbi Elazar Rokeach (1685–1741), whose piety and scholarship made a lasting impression on Jewish Amsterdam. Read: Rabbi Tzvi Ashkenazi

7. The Portuguese Synagogue Still Stands Today Interior of the Portuguese Synagogue, modeled after the Holy Temple in Jerusalem , Amsterdam 1695. Romeyn de Hooghe In 1675, Amsterdam’s Sephardic community completed the magnificent Portuguese Synagogue, known locally as the Esnoga. Visiting Amsterdam in 1755, Rabbi Chaim Yosef David Azulai (the “Chida”) described it as the ideal synagogue—bright, spacious, and welcoming to all. It was the largest synagogue in the world at its completion, and the edifice has withstood the test of time—services are still held in its candle-lit sanctuary. Read: 15 Synagogue Facts You Should Know

8. It Was a Center of Hebrew Publishing Amsterdam became a beacon of Hebrew publishing, with Rabbi Menasseh ben Israel establishing the city’s first Hebrew printing press in 1626. Over the next two centuries, Amsterdam publishers produced sacred texts of impeccable quality, spreading Torah learning far and wide. Read: Rabbi Menasseh Ben Israel

9. Its Wealth Was Used for Torah Study Wealthy members of Amsterdam’s Jewish community supported Torah study both locally and abroad. Notable benefactors like Abraham and Isaac Pereira and David de Pinto funded yeshivahs (Jewish academies) in Jerusalem, Hebron, and Amsterdam. Ephraim Boeno, a physician, financed a new edition of the Code of Jewish Law. He urged Rabbi Moshe Rivkash, a renowned immigrant scholar from Lithuania, to enhance the Code with glosses and references, leading to the creation of the important work Be’er Hagolah. Read: Rabbi Moshe Rivkash

10. It Was Dubbed “Jerusalem of the West” Amsterdam’s reputation for Jewish scholarship and its thriving community earned it the title “Jerusalem of the West,” highlighting its far-reaching influence across Western Europe and beyond.

11. New Amsterdam Was Not as Welcoming In 1654, Jews arrived in New Amsterdam (modern-day New York), then a Dutch colony. Ironically, while Jews enjoyed equal rights in Amsterdam, the New Amsterdam governor, Peter Stuyvesant, attempted to expel them. Only thanks to the efforts of the Dutch West India Company were his attempts rebuffed. Despite the rough start, New York ultimately developed into what is now the largest Jewish community outside of Israel.

12. Mesilat Yesharim Was Written There Title page of Mesilat Yesharim printed in Amsterdam In 1734, Rabbi Moshe Chaim Luzzato (the “Ramchal”), a young Italian scholar and kabbalist, settled in Amsterdam, where he authored his classic work, Mesilat Yesharim (“Path of the Upright”), a guide to ethical living that remains a staple of Jewish study. Read: What Is Mussar?

13. It Was Anne Frank’s Home When Nazi Germany occupied the Netherlands in 1940, the Amsterdam Jewish community faced devastation. Over 60,000 of the city’s 80,000 Jews were murdered during the Holocaust. Among them was 15-year-old Anne Frank, deported to Auschwitz after the family’s secret annex was discovered by the Gestapo. Watch: Anne Frank’s Stepsister Tells Her Story of Survival