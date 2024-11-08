Jonah is the protagonist in the famous biblical story in which he is thrown off a storm-tossed ship and swallowed by a fish. His narrative is read in the synagogue on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year. Read further for 15 facts about this remarkable prophet and his intriguing story.

1. His Story Is Recounted in the Book That Bears His Name The story of Jonah is recounted in the Bible in the Book of Jonah. Additional details are recorded in Talmudic and Midrashic sources, and later commentators provide a wealth of insights and perspectives. Read: The Story of Jonah

2. He Fled Rather Than Do G‑d ’s Bidding G‑d commands Jonah to travel to the city of Nineveh and warn its people to repent, or their city will be destroyed in 40 days. Jonah doesn’t want to carry out this mission, so he tries to flee by boarding a ship bound for Tarshish. (More on Jonah’s decision later.) Study the Book of Jonah

3. He Took the Plunge—Literally While the ship is at sea, it’s battered by a powerful storm that threatens to sink it. The passengers cast lots, and Jonah is identified as the cause of the misfortune. At his request, he is thrown overboard, and the sea immediately calms.

4. He Was Swallowed by a Fish Art by Rivka Korf Studio G‑d sends a large fish to swallow Jonah, where he remains for three days. From the belly of the fish, Jonah prays to G‑d, who instructs the fish to spit Jonah out onto dry land. Jonah then heads to Nineveh and delivers G‑d’s message. While Jonah is commonly portrayed as swallowed by a whale, the Torah describes the creature as a dag(ah), Hebrew for “fish.” On the other hand, “fish” in Biblical Hebrew is generic and refers to any aquatic swimming animal, whether fish or mammal. Either way, for Jonah to survive in such a habitat was nothing short of a miracle. Watch: The Biblical Narrative of Jonah

5. A Plant Taught Him Compassion The people of Nineveh repent, and G‑d decides not to destroy the city. This upsets Jonah (see fact 14 below), who camps outside the city to see what will happen. G‑d grows a kikayon plant beside him, providing shade from the sun, but then causes it to wither. When Jonah laments the plant’s death, G‑d points out that if Jonah felt pity for the plant, how much more should G‑d feel compassion for Nineveh’s numerous inhabitants. Read: Repentance—Teshuvah

6. The Midrash Describes His Sea Adventure According to one tradition, the fish carrying Jonah was in danger of being eaten by the mighty Leviathan. Jonah saves the fish by reminding the Leviathan that it will be slaughtered in the Messianic era and served at a feast for the righteous. Grateful, the fish shows Jonah the wonders of the ocean’s depths. Another tradition says Jonah began his journey in a spacious male fish but was transferred to a female fish with a cramped belly full of offspring, prompting him to pray for help. This is based on the wording of the verses, which changes from male to female tense. Read: Is Midrash for Real?

7. He Anointed a King Art by Sefira Lightstone Jonah’s story extends beyond Nineveh and the fish. Midrashic sources say he was the young prophet sent by Elisha to anoint Jehu as king of Israel. Years later, Jonah prophesied that King Jeroboam II would reclaim territories from the Arameans. Read: The End of the House of Omri

8. Some Say Elijah Revived Him There’s a Midrashic tradition linking Jonah to another biblical story, in which the prophet Elijah revives the son of a woman from Tzarfat. Some Midrashic sources identify this boy as Jonah. Read: The Prophet Elijah

9. He Was Divinely Inspired During the Sukkot Celebration The Talmud notes that Jonah first received the gift of prophecy while taking part in the joyous water-libation celebration (simchat beit ha’shoeivah) in the Holy Temple during Sukkot. This demonstrates that Divine inspiration can only rest on a joyous heart. Read: Sukkot’s Joyous Water-Drawing Ceremony

10. He Was a Man of Wealth When Jonah boarded the ship bound for Tarshish, he covered the fare for the entire vessel—a considerable sum of 4,000 gold dinars—indicating that he was a man of means. Read: Is Wealth a Virtue or Vice?

11. Some Say He Entered Gan Eden Alive According to one fascinating tradition, Jonah was among the select few who did not die but entered Gan Eden, the heavenly paradise, alive. Read: Do Jews Believe in Heaven?

12. We Read His Story on Yom Kippur Art by Sefira Lightstone Jonah’s fascinating narrative is read as the haftarah during the Yom Kippur afternoon service. This is done to illustrate the power of repentance, which saved Nineveh from destruction, and to remind us that no one can escape from G‑d. Read: Why Do We Read Jonah on Yom Kippur?

13. Yonah Is a Popular Name The name Yonah (Hebrew for Jonah) is popular among Jewish boys, with notable namesakes like Rabbi Yonah of Gerona (1180–1263) and Rabbi Yonah Tumim (1596–1669). Yonah is also a female name, meaning “dove,” with a Yiddish equivalent, Toba. Read: What Does the Name Jonah Mean?

14. Some See His Actions As Heroic Jewish scholars have long analyzed Jonah’s reluctance to carry out G‑d’s command. One explanation is that the Jewish people at the time were themselves far from perfect and in need of repentance. Jonah feared Nineveh’s repentance would highlight his own nation’s failure to improve their behavior. Rather than risk enabling this condemnation, Jonah was willing to face the consequences of evading his mission, a testament to his care for his fellow Jews. Read: Why Did Jonah Run Away?