Every day of Sukkot (except Shabbat), we “take” the Four Kinds: the lulav, etrog, myrtle and willow. For how to pick your set, check out How to Select the Best Lulav and Etrog. Now that you have your set in hand, the question is: what do you do with it? Let’s explore that below!

Who Takes the Lulav and Etrog? If you’re a Jewish male over the age of bar mitzvah, you’re obligated to perform this mitzvah. If you’re a Jewish female, you’re technically exempt (read more about that here), but it’s customary to do it and say the same blessings as the men (some Sephardic women do not). Children who know how to wave the lulav properly are obligated by rabbinic law to do so, as this trains them to do mitzvahs.

When Do I Wave the Lulav and Etrog? We do this mitzvah every weekday of Sukkot, a total of six days (but not on Shabbat). It must be done during daylight hours, ideally between sunrise and sunset. However, if necessary—like if you have an early flight—you can do it from dawn. If you missed doing the mitzvah before sunset, you can do it until nightfall, but without the blessings. The ideal time to wave the lulav and etrog is in the morning. The Chabad custom is to do it in the sukkah before morning services (see footnote for other customs ).

Can I Eat Before Doing the Mitzvah? As a rule, we avoid eating or drinking when we have a mitzvah to do, so we don’t get distracted and delay the mitzvah (or forget about it entirely). Therefore, it’s recommended not to even have a drink before taking the lulav and etrog. However, if you won’t have the opportunity to do this mitzvah until the afternoon, you can have something to eat. If you’re in the habit of eating something before morning prayers (as is customary in Chabad), make sure to do this mitzvah before your morning snack. There is more leniency for women, who can have a snack before performing the mitzvah, and in cases of weakness, can even have a meal with bread.

Does It Need to Belong to Me? The Torah says, “And you shall take for yourselves on the first day…” The Torah only mandates this mitzvah for all Jews on the first day of the holiday, while those who were visiting the Holy Temple were to do it all six days. After the Temple was destroyed, the sages declared that we should take the lulav and etrog every day of the festival to remember the Temple practice. But there is an important difference. On the first day, we need to perform the mitzvah exactly as the Torah instructs us, which means that each person should use their own lulav set. But what if your friend or neighbor doesn't own a lulav set? You can gift your set to them, on the condition that they will gift it back to you after they’ve performed the mitzvah. You should articulate this arrangement, but if you didn’t, don’t worry—it’s generally assumed that everyone follows this understanding. It is questionable whether this is an issue on the second day of the holiday in the diaspora (which would require you to give the lulav as a conditional gift even to those using it after you on the first day). But it is clear that there is no such requirement on all subsequent days, and there is no need to give it as a conditional gift. What if you wish to share your lulav with a child? By Torah law, kids are not able to effect transactions (e.g., they can “acquire,” but cannot give away to someone else). So how can the child return the lulav to you after having used it? They can’t! So make sure that you (and other adults) use the lulav and etrog before you give it to any kids on the first day. If you wish to accommodate the opinion that the lulav must belong to you even on the second day, purchase a second set just for kids.

How Do I Hold the Lulav and Etrog? Hold the Four Kinds facing upwards, similar to how they grow. Even though the etrog actually grows hanging down from its stem (ukatz in Hebrew), you hold it with the stem facing down (and the pitam facing up). If your lulav is long, be mindful not to bump it into the walls or covering of your sukkah !