The etrog is a citrus fruit used as one of the Four Species on the Sukkot holiday. With its sweet fragrance, yellow-green hue, and slightly bumpy texture, the etrog holds significant meaning in Jewish tradition. Read on for 15 facts about this iconic fruit.

1. It Is One of the ‘Four Species’ One of the central observances of Sukkot involves holding four plant species together, as instructed in the Torah. Every day of Sukkot (except Shabbat), we hold the etrog along with a lulav (palm frond), three or more hadasim (myrtle branches), and two aravot (willow branches). Read: 13 Facts About the ‘Four Species’

2. It Is a Type of Citrus The etrog (plural: etrogim) is a citrus fruit, closely related to oranges, lemons, and limes. Known as a citron in English, the etrog’s scientific name is Citrus medica. Read: What Is an Etrog?

3. The Torah Gives a Cryptic Description Interestingly, the word etrog doesn’t appear in the Torah. Instead, the Torah tells us to take a pri etz hadar, “the fruit of a beautiful tree.” According to oral tradition that dates back to Moses at Mt. Sinai, this refers to the etrog. The Talmud and biblical commentators offer various insights to show how this can be understood from the text. For example, hadar can mean “the resident,” referring to the etrog’s prodigally long growth period. Read: What Is the Oral Torah?

4. Some Say It Is the Biblical “Apple” In other areas in the Torah, Scripture mentions a sweet-smelling fruit called tapuach, commonly identified as “apple.” However, some believe this fruit is actually the etrog. For instance, when Jacob came to his father Isaac while pretending to be his brother Esau, tradition says he carried the scent of a tapuach orchard, understood by some to mean an etrog orchard. Ancient Greek writers similarly referred to the etrog as the Persian or Median apple. Read: Was the Forbidden Fruit Really an Apple?

5. They Are Carefully Guarded Against Grafting One of the key requirements for a kosher etrog is that it must be pure and not cross-grafted with another fruit, such as a lemon. This tendency to graft is actually quite strong, so etrog experts visit orchards to inspect the fruits and ensure that only ungrafted specimens are used. Generally, only etrog varieties with a long-standing tradition of being used for the mitzvah are used, as we can be sure they are kosher.

6. People Take Etrog-Choosing Very Seriously Our sages teach that we should beautify the mitzvot we perform. This principle is particularly evident when it comes to choosing an etrog. Starting weeks before Sukkot, many people carefully examine etrogim for sale, searching for the most beautiful ones with perfect shape and unblemished skin. Read: How to Select the Best Lulav and Etrog

7. It Grows in Warm Climates Etrogim require plenty of sunlight and warm temperatures to grow well. Many of the etrogim used today come from the Mediterranean region, including countries like Israel, Italy, Morocco, and Greece.

8. Tradition Says Moses Got His From Italy An etrog growing in Santa Maria del Cedro, Calabria, Italy. Chabad tradition relates that when G‑d instructed Moses about the Four Species, He sent messengers to the Calabria region of Italy to collect the etrog from there. Many people still prefer to use etrogim grown in Calabria because of their ancient historical use and strong pedigree. Read: Why an Italian Etrog?

9. It Can Be Pricey Due to the costs involved in growing, inspecting, and harvesting kosher etrogim, these fruits can sometimes be expensive. While $50 can get you a 100% kosher etrog, those searching for one with the perfect form and appearance can pay several hundred dollars! Read: A Candid Conversation with an Etrog Dealer

10. Many Have a Pitam Etrog with a pitum Many etrogim have a pitam, a small, stem-like extension at the top of the fruit. The pitam is the most fragile part of the etrog, and its detachment can render the etrog unfit. However, the pitam of many etrogim falls off naturally while still attached to the tree, and those etrogim are kosher without the iconic knob. Read: The Broken Etrog

11. It Has Post-Holiday Uses Customs abound on how to use the etrog after the holiday. Some people insert cloves into it and let it dry to use as a fragrance during the Havdalah ceremony. Others fry and eat it on the New Year for Trees (Tu B’Shvat) or turn it into etrog jam. Read: What Should I Do with My Lulav and Etrog Set?

12. It Features on Ancient Coins shekel (tetradrachm) from the Bar Kochba Revolt (132–135 CE). One side depicts the Temple facade with the Ark of the Covenant, surrounded by the inscription " Shimon ." On the reverse, a A silver(tetradrachm) from the Bar Kochba Revolt (132–135 CE). One side depicts thefacade with the Ark of the Covenant, surrounded by the inscription "." On the reverse, a lulav and etrog are shown, with the text reading: "To the freedom of Tzion." Some ancient coins dating to the Bar Kochba revolt display the figure of a lulav frond alongside an etrog. Apparently, these were viewed as Jewish symbols as much as the menorah, and perhaps even more so. Read: The Bar Kochba Revolt

13. It Represents the Spiritually-Laden Jew The Midrash draws a symbolic connection between the Four Species and different types of Jews. The etrog represents the ideal Jew, who excels in both Torah study (symbolized by taste) and mitzvah observance (symbolized by scent). Holding all four species together emphasizes the importance of Jewish unity. Read: It Takes All Kinds

14. The Etrog-Humility Connection The Hebrew letters of the word etrog (אתרג) form an acronym for the verse, Al tevo’eini regel gaavah — “Let not the foot of arrogance approach me.” This teaches that especially “etrog Jews,” admired for their many positive qualities, should remain humble and not allow their achievements to lead to arrogant pride. Read: How to Be Humble Without Being a Wimp